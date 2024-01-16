Greyson Clothiers posts a picture of Rory McIlroy amid apparel deals shake up on the PGA Tour

Greyson Clothiers recently shared a photo of four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy from the 2024 Dubai Invitational, which wrapped up on Sunday, January 14. The photo quickly went viral on the internet and sparked speculation that McIlroy would be the next star golfer to depart Nike following Tiger Woods' exit.

The Northern Irish golfer has been working with Nike since 2016 and has donned their apparel in all of his professional tournaments. Earlier this month, McIlroy's friend, Tiger Woods, announced his departure from Nike after being part of the company for 27 years. Moreover, former World No. 1 Jason Day also recently parted ways with Nike to join Malbon Golf.

Although Rory McIlroy has not spilled the beans on the ongoing rumors, the picture shared by Greyson Clothiers on their official Instagram page caught the attention of the public. They posted a photo of Rory McIlroy from the Dubai Invitational, where the golfer was seen sporting Nike apparel.

"Our pack leader at Dubai Invitation," they wrote in the caption.

Rory McIlroy signed an apparel and footwear deal with Nike in August 2016. The following year, he renewed his contract with the company for a reported $100 million, as per Sports Pro Media.

The star golfer has since endorsed the Oregon-based company in different tournaments, including the Majors. According to the publication, McIlroy had consented to a ten-year extension of his apparel contract with Nike, meaning it will expire in 2027. Thus, it isn't beyond the realm of possibility that Greyson Clothiers is hinting at a possible agreement to sign McIlroy when his time with Nike ends.

There is, however, another take on the rumor. In the aforementioned photo, McIlroy was reportedly posing with Greyson Clothiers founder Charlie Schaefer, according to Nuclr Golf on X. Thus, the company could have been referring to its founder as the "pack leader" in the Instagram photo caption.

The company has not tagged anyone in their post, adding to the buzz on the internet, with fans wondering about the brand's real intentions behind the intriguing post.

Greyson Clothiers reportedly signed a deal with Charlie Woods

Last month, during the 2023 PNC Championship, Tiger Woods' son, Charlie, was spotted wearing Greyson Clothiers' apparel. While Tiger was sporting Nike, Charlie was wearing the brand which sponsors Justin Thomas.

Later, rumors swirled on social media that Greyson Clothiers could have signed a deal with Charlie Woods after former Arizona Cardinal wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald shared a picture of Charlie on his Instagram page with the caption:

"Welcome to the @greysonclothiers family, Charlie."

However, the brand has not listed Charlie as an ambassador on their website. Greyson Clothiers' pack leaders include some of the best golfers in the world, including Justin Thomas, Luke Donald, Sam Ryder, Erik van Rooyen, Akshay Bhatia, Luke List, and Dylan Wu, as listed on their official website.