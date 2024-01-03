"Sad that golfers cannot even dress themselves" - Fans react to Jason Day taking a jibe at Nike for its apparel offerings

Social media users mocked Nike for providing identical clothing to all professional golfers as Jason Day revealed his reasons for leaving the brand. After endorsing Nike for nearly seven years, the Australian golfer recently moved his golf clothing company to Malbon Golf.

According to Golf Week, Day inked a $100 million contract with Nike in 2016. However, as per the latest report by PGA Tour journalist Sean Martin, Day will be donning Malbon Golf gear in 2024.

The former World No. 1 talked candidly about the abrupt change in an interview with Golf Digest. He claimed that when he was associated with his previous company (Nike), the majority of the golfers were dressed similarly. He was excited to go outside the box and try out something new.

NUCLR Golf shared his remark on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"Departing Nike ambassador Jason Day appeared to take a shot at the company for its apparel offerings ☠️ — "There have been times that I'd be standing on the first tee and look over to see another golfer in essentially the same outfit as me. I'm excited to be able to go outside of the box and wear something that's dramatically different than what everyone is used to seeing in golf today.”(via @GolfDigest)."

Fans swarmed to the comment section, lamenting the fact that golfers couldn't even wear anything they wanted to wear. One user commented:

"Sad that golfers cannot even dress themselves. Why is everything about money?"

Some even agreed with Day's statement, saying that most golfers, who endorse Nike, wear identical shirts, with similar patterns, on the course while just switching the color.

"He has a point about Nike outfits since sometimes half of the Nike golfers wore the same shirt. Maybe a different color, but the same pattern design. At least Puma or Adidas mix it up a bit for their golfers," wrote another fan.

Yet another user took a jibe at the golfer, saying that although he does not play for LIV Golf, he could still afford a tailor.

"You’d think with that kind of money, even though it’s not LIV money, he could afford a tailor," commented another fan.

Meanwhile, some fans were not impressed with Jason Day's Malbon outfit and said the clothing was terrible and that it looked like it was from the 1980s when wide bottom pants and long-sleeve shirts were popular.

"That outfit is horrible. Every piece is awful. Shoe flaps, wide bottom pants that r too long, sleeves are too long and loose fitting. It’s right out of the 80’s," jotted another user.

Here are more fan reactions:

When will Jason Day play next?

Jason Day is all set to compete at the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The tournament will get underway on Thursday, January 4, and run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, January 7, in Hawaii.

Fifty-nine golfers are set to tee off this week, including the current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and the 2023 Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland.