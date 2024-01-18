Greyson Clothiers release 'Journey Beyond - Limited Edition Hoodie' to honor Justin Thomas

Greyson Clothiers has released a limited-edition hoodie to honor its brand ambassador, Justin Thomas. The golf apparel company recently shared its brand-new clothing attire on its Instagram page.

Justin Thomas modelled for the new hoodie, which has been exclusively designed for the American golfer. The Instagram post features a slew of four pictures of Thomas donning Greyson Clothiers' black limited hoodie, which has a checked pattern on the sleeves and text print on the front and back sides of it.

It has a printed wolf emblem on the chest and 'Go Beyond' written on the kangaroo pocket of the hoodie. The back of the hoodie also has text printed, saying, "The relentless pursuit to be the best & ultimately change how we set limits."

Greyson Clothiers uploaded the post on Instagram with the caption:

"Originally created as a 1-of-1 custom piece made exclusively for @justinthomas34, the Journey Beyond Limited Edition Hoodie is our way to honor the fire, passion, and loyalty that JT brings to the pack. From the embroidered wolf to the legend on the back, every element was thoughtfully designed to capture the history of our shared journey."

Justin Thomas reshared the post on his Instagram story, with a picture of printed text on the back of the hoodie. He did not write any captions on his social media story.

Justin Thomas' Instagram story

The Journey Beyond Limited Edition Hoodie is available to shop on the official website of Greyson Clothiers.

It is important to note that Justin Thomas joined Greyson Clothiers in March 2022 after parting ways with Ralph Lauren. He is one of the top-ranked golfers who endorses the brand. The company also sponsors Luke List, Luke Donald, Akshay Bhatia, Erik van Rooyen, and Dylan Wu.

Greyson Clothier shares Rory McIlroy's picture

Recently, Greyson Clothiers' social media post became the talk of the town after the company uploaded a picture of four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy from the 2024 Dubai Invitational. The Northern Irish golfer competed at the tournament last week and finished in second place.

Greyson Clothiers posted a picture of McIlroy with a guy whom Nuclr Golf reported to be the founder of Greyson Clothiers, Charlie Schaefer, on their Instagram account with an intriguing caption that grabbed the attention of people around the world.

"Our pack leader at the Dubai Invitational! Thank You!"

Nuclear Golf reshared the picture of its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"Greyson Clothiers posted a photo of Rory McIlroy with (I believe) the company’s founder in Dubai. Clearly have a close relationship and something to watch for whenever he’s done with Nike."

The picture ignited rumors that McIlroy would be considering joining Greyson Clothiers. Nevertheless, neither McIlroy nor the firm provided any updates on the matter.

According to Sports Pro Media, McIlroy has been sponsored by Nike since 2016. In 2017, he signed a 10-year contract extension with the Oregon-based corporation. This suggests that McIlroy's Nike contract will most likely expire in 2027.

Notably, after supporting Nike for years, Tiger Woods and Jason Day have cut ways with the company in recent weeks. Day went on to secure a contract with Malbon Golf, while Woods has not yet disclosed the name of his new clothing sponsors.