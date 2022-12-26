"Hair game average! Wife on point!" - Fans react to Justin Thomas' first Christmas post as a married man

Justin Thomas posted a Christmas picture with his wife, Jillian Wisniewski. The couple posed in front of a decorated Christmas tree. They were seen in casual clothes, wearing matching shoes.

The current World No. 8 golfer celebrated his first Christmas after getting married. In the caption, he wrote:

"First Christmas as a married couple. We hope y'all have a great day with your loved ones! Merry Christmas."

Fans reacted in the comments section of the post. One wrote:

"Hair game average!! Wife on point!!"

While most of his followers wished him a festivity, one talked about a toy train in the background. In the photo shared, a railway track surrounds the Christmas tree with a miniature train running on it.

One user commented:

"Nice train."

Another said:

"Love the train. My favorite Christmas toy!!."

"Nice work with the train around the tree."

Some took a jab at Justin Thomas as he recently got married.

"Do you play more golf cuz you are married?"

While some users talked about his watch, saying:

"I asked Santa for that exact watch but no success."

An Instagram user said:

"Damn, even rich people wear their shoes inside the house sometimes."

People have noticed the minute details of the picture and even commented on a Christmas tree making a hat on Justin Thomas's head.

"Love your Xmas hat."

"Dude, my daughter bought a designer vest exactly like yours. I guess it's ok to wear," commented another.

It is important to note that Justin Thomas recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Jillian. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony.

Thomas always credited his wife for his success. Jillian has been his constant support over the years.

"JT the Pete Davidson of golf" - Fans Compare Justin Thomas to American Comedian

Justin Thomas' Christmas picture is going viral on social media, with hundreds of people commenting on his post.

His followers compared him to the popular American comedian Pete Davidson. They wrote in the comments section:

"JT, the Pete Davidson of golf"

Thomas is pretty popular for his comedy on the course. He never missed a chance to crack a joke, on or off the course. Fans enjoy watching his interviews and his matches.

He recently teamed up with his college buddy Jordan Spieth to take on Tiger Woods and current World No.1, Rory McIlroy, in a television exhibition series, The Match.

JT made his debut in the tournament and still defeated Woods and McIlroy. After the victory, Thomas and Spieth shared a video on Twitter playfully mocking Woods and McIlroy.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR Hey Tiger and Rory …



WHAT HAPPENED?!?! Hey Tiger and Rory …WHAT HAPPENED?!?! https://t.co/twrgI3C6pP

In the video shared, Thomas was heard saying:

"Tiger and Rory, what happened? How did you lose to us two?"

Justin Thomas also played in the PNC Championship alongside his father, Mike Thomas, but missed the chance to win the tournament. They finished second to Vijay Singh and his 21-year-old son, Qass Singh.

Thomas and his father were paired to start their tee-off with Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods, and throughout the tournament, Justin teased them. When Charlie was talking to the media, he asked about his 'snoopy hat.'

Poll : 0 votes