“Tiger trying not to lose it” – Fans react to Justin Thomas-Charlie Woods’ ‘Snoopy hat’ banter

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods competed to clinch the trophy for the first time but finished in T5.

The PNC Championship concluded on Sunday, December 18, with Vijay Singh and his son, Qass Singh, lifting the belt for the first time. The father-son duo has participated in 16 tournaments and finished in the top 5 nine times. It was the first time they registered a win in the tournament.

The 15-time major champion recently played at The Match after being away from the course for a long time. However, he was defeated by Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Interestingly, Thomas and Spieth competed at the PNC Championship alongside their fathers and finished T2 and T8, respectively.

During a conversation with the media, Justin Thomas could not leave his puckish side aside and asked Charlie Woods about his 'snoopy hat.'

In response, Junior Woods said:

"It's the hat that was in my closet and fits the best."

Fans were impressed with the 13-year-old boy's answer but could see Tiger Woods trying to stay as calm as he could. In the comments section of the post, one person highlighted the same and said:

"Tiger trying not to lose it, had me in tears."

"Great answer" - Tiger reacts to Charlie Woods' answer

Tiger chuckled upon hearing his son's answer and covered his eyes with his hat. He said:

"Good answer."

However, golf fans have much more to say, and the comments section was overloaded with hilarious answers. One Twitter user wrote:

"JT is closer in age to Charlie than he is to Tiger."

It is important to note that Charlie Woods' Snoopy hat caught more attention during the PNC Championship. At one point, Justin Thomas, who was paired up to start his round with Team Woods, referred to the hat.

niko tatem @niko_tatem @PGATOUR @JustinThomas34 This is the best thing for Charlie, to keep it light n fun bfore it gets too serious. Thx uncle Jt @PGATOUR @JustinThomas34 This is the best thing for Charlie, to keep it light n fun bfore it gets too serious. Thx uncle Jt

His father, Mike, also reacted to the hat and said:

"Well, (Charlie) had a snoopy hat on, so I called 'Snoopy' all day."

For the uninitiated, Snoopy is a comic strip character from Peanuts who is the pet of Charlie Brown.

Sports buffs enjoyed the video that went viral on the internet, where JT asked Charlie Woods about his hat.

In the comments, one said:

"This is the best thing for Charlie, to keep it light and fun before it gets too serious. Thanks, uncle JT."

Another jotted:

"Tiger cub is flexing a little bit."

Yet someone said:

"I loved how after JT asked the question, Tiger said thank you."

Tiger and Justin share a good bond, off and on the course. Justin Thomas took every opportunity to poke fun at Tiger while they were playing at The Match. Moreover, after he won the championship, Thomas made a video with Spieth mocking Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The PGA Tour golfer said:

"Tiger and Rory...what happened? How you could you lose to us?

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas made their debuts in The Match and clinched the trophy. This surprised the golf fans, as they were hoping Tiger and Rory would win the match.

