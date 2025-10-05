"Happy Birthday baby" - Charley Hull wishes a 29-YO pro golfer in her latest IG story

Charley Hull conveyed her wishes to the birthday girl and fellow English golfer Annabel Dimmock in her recent social media post. Dimmock, who primarily plays on the Ladies European Tour, celebrated her birthday on Sunday, October 5.Hull shared an adorable picture with her friend on Instagram to wish Dimmock a happy 29th birthday. In the blurry photo, Charley Hull donned a light-blue dress where as Annabel Dimmock is seen rocking a violet top over a grey skirt. She captioned the story:&quot;Happy Birthday baby bells 💕&quot; Screenshot of Charley Hull's Instagram Story - Source - @charley.hull on InstagramCharley Hull and Annabel Dimmock share an incredible bond on and off the golf course. The duo often hang out and spend time together whenever Hull is back home while she is off the LPGA Tour. Hull was even part of Dimmock's baby shower in August this year. Hull shared a series of pictures from her best friend's special day. Hull was thematically dressed in pink to celebrate the baby shower. She wrote in the caption:&quot;A Beautiful evening for our baby Bells baby shower. 💞 🤰🏻 🍰🍹&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHull was last seen in action at the LPGA Tour's LOTTE Championship, where she finished in a seven-way tie for 14th with a 10-under final score. Meanwhile, Annabel Dimmock is on a break from the LET as she is expecting to welcome her first child.When Annabel Dimmock called out Charley Hull's cheat dayThe English golfer duo, Charley Hull and Annabel Dimmock, have been friends for a long time now. Over the years, the two have developed a strong friendship and shared some wholesome moments together.Earlier this year, in July, Annabel Dimmock called out Hull's 'cheat day' via Instagram after the latter ordered hot chocolate. Dimmock shared a picture of Hull with a cup of hot chocolate on her story on July 7, 2025, and wrote:&quot;She ordered a hot chocolate and said it's a cheat day 😂😂😂😂&quot;&quot;Wouldn't wanna know what I've eaten today...&quot;Charley Hull reposted Annabel Dimmock's story - Source - @charley.hull on InstagramLater that day, Hull took up the 'butler' role for her best friend as she was asked to get food on her way. Hull decided to deliver cheese and ham toast with a side of chips to her hungry friend, Dimmock. Posting a picture of two takeaway boxes on her car seat, Hull wrote:&quot;phone call off baby bells &quot;hiya I'm hungry can you bring me food please&quot; yes your butler has arrived 😂😂 cheese ham tostie &amp; chips. @annabeldimmock&quot;The hilarious banter between the duo took place following the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open, where Hull finished fourth. The 2024 Irish Open champion, Dimmock, had to skip the event this year due to her pregnancy.