Has Phil Mickelson ever won the FedEx Cup? Ace golfer's past performances explored

Phil Mickelson is considered one of the most successful golf players of all time. Before joining the LIV Golf League, the San Diego-born golfer won 45 PGA Tour titles.

However, despite having an illustrious career, his records in the FedEx Cup playoffs have not been as great. He has just won two playoff events; the Tour Championship 2009 and the Dell Technologies Championship 2007 (formerly part of the playoff event).

Initially, when the FedEx Cup was started, the Dell Technologies Championship was one of the four playoff events. It was formerly known as the Deutsche Bank Championship. In the 2007 edition, Mickelson defeated the likes of Tiger Woods, Arron Oberholser, and Brett Wetterich by a margin of two strokes to lift his first playoff title. He received a paycheck of $1,260,000 for his win at that time.

Later on, in the Tour Championship 2009, Phil Mickelson lifted his second playoff title after defeating Tiger Woods by a three-stroke margin. He received a sum of $1,350,000 as the prize money. It is pertinent to note that the 53-year-old won the same tournament earlier in 2000, but, at that time, it was not part of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

What are Phil Mickelson's notable victories during his PGA Tour career?

Almost everyone knows that the 53-year-old American golfer has won six Major tournaments throughout his career. He has three Masters titles, two PGA Championship titles, and a single Open Championship title, and is shy of just a single US Open win to complete his Career Grand Slam.

However, if we discuss his most wins on a single PGA Tour event, that might include his five AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am wins, three Waste Management Phoenix Open wins, and three BellSouth Classic wins.

The third win on the Tour back in 1993 highlighted Phil Mickelson's skills in the golfing fraternity. He secured a dominating 8-stroke win over Mark Calcavecchia in the International tournament (now disbanded). This victory also happens to be his second-largest margin victory on the Tour. He again won the same tournament in 1997, and even this time he had a huge margin victory of 7 strokes over Stuart Appleby.

In the 1998 Mercedes Championships, Mickelson defeated Mark O'Meara and Tiger Woods by a one-stroke margin. This tournament was the start of the legendary on-field rivalry between two of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

The best win Phil Mickelson ever registered came in the 2007 BellSouth Classic (also known as the Atlanta Classic). He shot an aggregate score of 28-under, which also happens to be his career-best, to defeat Zach Johnson and José María Olazábal by a mammoth 13-stroke margin.

In the Tour Championship 2009, Mickelson defeated Tiger Woods for the fifth time on the PGA Tour. His all rounds scorecard was 73-67-66-65 and he was three strokes ahead of the latter. Interestingly, Mickelson had been runner-up to Woods for a total of nine times throughout his career.