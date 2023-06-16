Has Xander Schauffele won a major championship? Exploring the golfer’s best major performances

Xander Schauffele makes history at the 2023 US Open after playing a round of 62, the lowest in the tournament's history. He topped the leaderboard alongside Rickie Fowler with a scoring deficit of under eight, sharing the record for the lowest round in major tournaments with Branden Grace. However, he is far from done.

Xander Schauffele turned pro in 2015 and won 10 professional events, including seven PGA Tour events and two European Tour events. However, he is yet to win a major event.

He has played in all four major tournaments, with his best finishes recorded at the Masters and the Open Championship. Xander Schauffele finished in third place at the US Open in 2019 and tenth place at the 2020 PGA Championship.

Interestingly, eight of the last 11 US Open winners have won the first major of their careers, and Schauffele's foot would fit in the glass.

However, trailing behind him by two strokes are Dustin Johnson, a two-time major champion, and Wyndham Clark. Rory McIlroy, the four-time major winner, was equally impressive, shooting a round of 65 to level with Brian Harman on -5.

Xander Schauffele started the 2023 US Open with two back-to-back birdies on the initial two holes. He made five birdies on the front nine holes and added three more on the back nine to wrap up with a historic score of 62.

Xander Schauffele PGA Tour results (2022–23 season)

Xander Schauffele won two PGA Tour events last year, including the Travelers Championship and the Scottish Open.

He started the new year by finishing third in 2023 at The American Express. He finished 13th at the Farmers Insurance Open and then tenth at the WM Phoenix Open.

The American golfer competed in the first two majors of 2023, finishing T10 at the Masters and T18 at the PGA Championship.

Here are the results of all the PGA Tour events Xander Schauffele played in 2022-23

U.S.Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

Position: T14

Travellers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

Position: Winner

Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

Position: Winner

The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

Position: T15

FedEx St.Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

Position: T57

BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

Position: T3

Tour Championship

Date: August 25-28, 2022

Position: 4

Zozo Championship

Date: October 12-16, 2022

Position: T9

Hero World Challenge

Date: December 1-4, 2022

Position: 4

Tournament of Champions

Date: January 5-8, 2023

Position: WD

The American Express

Date: January 19-22, 2023

Position: T3

Farmers Insurance Open

Date: January 25-28, 2023

Position: T13

Phoenix Open

Date: February 9-12, 2023

Position: T10

Genesis Invitational Open

Date: February 16-19, 2023

Position: T33

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Date: March 2-5, 2023

Position: T39

The Players Championship

Date: March 9-12, 2023

Position: T19

Masters

Date: April 6-9, 2023

Position: T10

RBC Heritage

Date: April 13-16, 2023

Position: 4

Wells Fargo Championship

Date: March 4-7, 2023

Position: 2

PGA Championship

Date: May 18-21, 2023

Position: T18

Memorial Tournament

Date: June 1-4, 2023

Position: T24

