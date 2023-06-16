Has Xander Schauffele won a major championship? Exploring the golfer’s best major performances

Xander Schauffele makes history at the 2023 US Open after playing a round of 62, the lowest in the tournament's history. He topped the leaderboard alongside Rickie Fowler with a scoring deficit of under eight, sharing the record for the lowest round in major tournaments with Branden Grace. However, he is far from done.
Xander Schauffele turned pro in 2015 and won 10 professional events, including seven PGA Tour events and two European Tour events. However, he is yet to win a major event.
He has played in all four major tournaments, with his best finishes recorded at the Masters and the Open Championship. Xander Schauffele finished in third place at the US Open in 2019 and tenth place at the 2020 PGA Championship.
Interestingly, eight of the last 11 US Open winners have won the first major of their careers, and Schauffele's foot would fit in the glass.
However, trailing behind him by two strokes are Dustin Johnson, a two-time major champion, and Wyndham Clark. Rory McIlroy, the four-time major winner, was equally impressive, shooting a round of 65 to level with Brian Harman on -5.
Xander Schauffele started the 2023 US Open with two back-to-back birdies on the initial two holes. He made five birdies on the front nine holes and added three more on the back nine to wrap up with a historic score of 62.
Xander Schauffele PGA Tour results (2022–23 season)
Xander Schauffele won two PGA Tour events last year, including the Travelers Championship and the Scottish Open.
He started the new year by finishing third in 2023 at The American Express. He finished 13th at the Farmers Insurance Open and then tenth at the WM Phoenix Open.
The American golfer competed in the first two majors of 2023, finishing T10 at the Masters and T18 at the PGA Championship.
Here are the results of all the PGA Tour events Xander Schauffele played in 2022-23
U.S.Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- Position: T14
Travellers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- Position: Winner
Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- Position: Winner
The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- Position: T15
FedEx St.Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- Position: T57
BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- Position: T3
Tour Championship
- Date: August 25-28, 2022
- Position: 4
Zozo Championship
- Date: October 12-16, 2022
- Position: T9
Hero World Challenge
- Date: December 1-4, 2022
- Position: 4
Tournament of Champions
- Date: January 5-8, 2023
- Position: WD
The American Express
- Date: January 19-22, 2023
- Position: T3
Farmers Insurance Open
- Date: January 25-28, 2023
- Position: T13
Phoenix Open
- Date: February 9-12, 2023
- Position: T10
Genesis Invitational Open
- Date: February 16-19, 2023
- Position: T33
Arnold Palmer Invitational
- Date: March 2-5, 2023
- Position: T39
The Players Championship
- Date: March 9-12, 2023
- Position: T19
Masters
- Date: April 6-9, 2023
- Position: T10
RBC Heritage
- Date: April 13-16, 2023
- Position: 4
Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: March 4-7, 2023
- Position: 2
PGA Championship
- Date: May 18-21, 2023
- Position: T18
Memorial Tournament
- Date: June 1-4, 2023
- Position: T24