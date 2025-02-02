"He beat my butt numerous times in college" - Bryson DeChambeau makes big revelation about Ollie Schneiderjans

Bryson DeChambeau revealed some interesting history with Ollie Schneiderjans after the latter won the International Series India. The three-time NCAA All-American registered a dominating win over the Crushers GC captain at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, New Delhi.

DeChambeau was one of the top contenders playing in the international event of the PIF-supported Saudi Arabia Golf League. Shortly after finishing the final round on February 2, the LIV golfer faced the reporters. During the interaction, he made an interesting statement about his fellow competitor, Schneiderjans.

Interviewer: "A fellow Texan is really doing well. Anything about Schneiderjans?"

Bryson DeChambeau: "Yeah. Ollie's a great incredible golfer. He beat my butt in college numerous times. It's really impressive to see how well he is playing. I wish I could have given him a run for the money, but I was not prepared."

Trending

"Umm I wasn't prepared but I could have been... unfortunately I didn't give him a run. But, he is a well-deserved champion and he deserves every bit of the accolades that comes with us."

One of the event's top contenders, Bryson DeChambeau, played in his first international event in India. He missed out on a chance to win the event, even after a bogey-free final round. The Crushers GC captain put in a remarkable performance, carding five birdies and an eagle in the final round.

Ollie Schneiderjans finished the event on 10 under par. The 31-year-old was crowned champion of the inaugural International Series event. He beat Bryson DeChambeau by four strokes in round four to take home the $360,000 winner's prize. This is Schneiderjans' first major victory since winning the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour.

Bryson DeChambeau hopes the International Series will inspire India

This is DeChambeau's first visit to India as golf makes its foray into South Asia. The Asian Tour's International Series presented by DLF was held from January 30 to February 2, 2025, at the Gurugram Golf Course.

In an interview (as reported by LIV Golf) before coming to India, Bryson DeChambeau said:

"First off I want to say thank you to all of India for welcoming me so warmly,” said the American. I think the first time I started talking about it was last year and what the possibilities are here in India with the kids."

"The ability for golf as really a young sport but changing from an older sport into a young sport, is to showcase what golf can mean for the future generations of India. That's always inspired me. My mission in the game of golf is to first off, inspire, entertain, and a subtle part of it is educate as well.”

Bryson DeChambeau took to the Black Knight Golf Course to compete with his Crushers teammates Anirban Lahiri and Paul Casey. At the end of the four rounds, DeChambeau finished the event tied for second place at 6-under par. Lahiri tied for the 10th place at 2-over par and Casey tied for the 44th place at 10-over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback