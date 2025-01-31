"I need to do what I did today": Local hero Anirban Lahiri reveals his approach for the rest of the International Series India

Anirban Lahiri recently revealed his thoughts on how he plans to approach the remaining rounds of the International Series India. The Indian golfer shared his thoughts in an exclusive take with journalists, including Sportskeeda at the DLF Golf and Country Club, New Delhi.

Lahiri stepped onto the Black Knight Golf Course to compete with fellow LIV golfers Bryson DeChambeau, John Catlin and Joaquin Niemann. Shortly after he finished round 2 of the Asian Tour's International Series, journalists bombarded him with questions. One reporter talked about the current leader being at 6 under par, which is not out of bounds on a golf course. Lahiri said:

"We are at 36 holes today. We don't know if it will be 54 holes or 72 holes, it's another big question. I guess time will tell you know, fog will tell. Hopefully somehow if we get wildly lucky, we don't have fog tomorrow, we have 72 (holes), in which case, the story changes.

"The story for me on the golf course is to kind of keep doing what I need to do what I did today. More of fairways and greens, more of lots of birdie putts and good feel on the greens. I think that's all I'm trying to do if I find myself for the shot you know. I have been down the stretch whether it’s 54 or 72, that's where I would like to put myself. But, for me to do that, I need to do what I did today."

Anirban Lahiri currently sits just outside the top 10 in the International Series presented by DLF. Niemann sits atop the leaderboard at 6-under-par after two rounds. The Indian ace carded a 1-under 71 in the second round on January 31. From the 10th hole, Lahiri made up for his two bogeys with three birdie putts.

With 72 from round 1 and 71 from round 2, Anirban Lahiri was in a tie for 11th place until the match was suspended. He also said:

"I played really good today. In contrast to how I played yesterday, I think today was a much better rhythm. I hit the ball really good. I think I had 15, 16 greens today, at least. I putted 15, 16 times, couple of times from the fringe, which is really good around this golf course. I would say I probably left three, four shots out there. Maybe a putt on seven or eight or six."

How did Anirban Lahiri perform in the 2024 LIV season?

The Crushers GC golfer had 4 top 10 finishes in the PIF-backed golf league in the 2024 season. Anirban Lahiri narrowly missed out on his first LIV Golf Andalucia victory in a playoff against Sergio Garcia. He came close to winning with a two-foot par putt on the final hole but was unable to make it.

Here's a look at how Anirban Lahiri performed in the 2024 LIV Golf:

LIV Golf Mayakoba, T21, 71-73-67, 211 (-2)

LIV Golf Las Vegas, T39, 66-70-74, 210 (E)

LIV Golf Jeddah, T6, 68-67-65, 200 (-10)

LIV Golf Hong Kong, T34, 66-71-69, 206 (-4)

LIV Golf Miami, 36, 72-70-77, 219 (+3)

LIV Golf Adelaide, T14, 65-71-67, 203 (-13)

LIV Golf Singapore, T30, 70-69-70, 209 (-4)

LIV Golf Houston, T6, 69-69-68, 206 (-10)

LIV Golf Nashville, T18, 70-68-69, 207 (-6)

LIV Golf Andalucia, 2, 69-66-73, 208 (-5)

LIV Golf United Kingdom, T39, 69-72-73, 214 (+1)

LIV Golf Greenbrier, T42, 70-71-65, 206 (-4)

LIV Golf Chicago, T6, 67-71-67, 205 (-5)

LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play, T26, 71, 71 (-1)

