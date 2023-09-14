"He is becoming very easy to not like" - Fans furious as Justin Thomas says he doesn't have to 'prove anything' at the Ryder Cup 

Justin Thomas became Zach Johnson's pick for the 2023 US Ryder Cup team. The American golfer has been struggling with form but still Johnson backed him, which did not settle well among fans.

Golf enthusiasts believe Thomas shouldn't be a part of the team, considering his performance. They also added that it would be an added pressure on Thomas to perform well at the Ryder Cup.

However, the former PGA champion is keeping his calm and said that he doesn't have to prove anything to anyone. Speaking about the Ryder Cup in his interview with the media ahead of the start of the 2023 Fortinet Championship, Thomas said:

“Not really. I don't think it's that important. I think - - I mean, now that l've been picked, I don't have to prove anything. I don't -- it's just more about I'm here to play well in a golf tournament and play well and try to give myself a chance and get in contention.”

The NUCRL Golf shared a post on its X account (formerly known as Twitter) about Justin Thomas' remark on the Ryder Cup. Fans jumped into the comments section to write:

"He is becoming very easy to not like."

"It’s match play, you don’t play yourself into contention," wrote another fan.

"He shouldn't be there to begin with..." a fan commented.

"If they don't play well, they may not play" - Zach Johnson jokingly warns Justin Thomas to play well at the Fortinet Championship

Justin Thomas is slated to compete at this week's Fortinet Championship. He will be joined by the defending champion and his Ryder Cup teammate Max Homa.

The tournament will start with the inaugural round on Thursday, September 14. The final is scheduled to be played on Sunday, September 17, at the Silverado Country Club.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, the US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson jokingly said that if Max Homa and Justin Thomas don't perform well at the Fortinet Championship, they will miss an opportunity to compete at the Ryder Cup.

"Max and J.T., I don't really want to speak on behalf of them, but if they don't play well, they may not play. That's the bottom line," Johnson said.

"I don't think it's ever bad to go compete. That's what we're designed to do, that's where we're wired. Ideally they get some momentum. Momentum in this game is pretty lethal and can be a really good thing," he added.

The 2023 Fortinet Championship will start with the first round on September 14 at 9:55 a.m. ET, with Arjun Atwal, Derek Lamely and Paul Haley II teeing off on the first hole. Sean O'Hair, Beau Hossler and Carson Young will be starting the game on the 10th hole.

Justin Thomas will pair up with Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala to tee off at 3:38 p.m. ET on the first hole. Max Homa, on the other hand, will be teeing off at 10:28 a.m. ET with Cameron Champ and Joel Dahmen on the tenth hole.