“He doesn’t have ‘deals’ like Tiger and Rors” – Fans react to reports of Jon Rahm playing all of his U.S. Open practice rounds with LIV golfers

Jon Rahm is said to be joining LIV Golf following the PGA Tour's announcement of a merger with the Saudi-backed series.

Rahm, who received the offer last year, declined the LIV Golf contract in order to remain on the PGA Tour. However, now that the Tour has agreed to work with LIV Golf, reports are circulating that he may shortly join the Saudi series.

The LIV Golf Nation has recently tweeted that Jon Rahm will be playing all the practice rounds of the US Open with LIV golfers.

"Jon Rahm playing all of his practice rounds this week with LIV golfers is extremely revealing. Rahm is clearly sending a message to all the divisive players and media members," the tweet read.

Fans wrote in the comments section that Rahm should join LIV Golf.

"He should definitely leave, IMO. He doesn’t have “deals” like Tiger and Rors. He needs to make his own deal", one user commented.

"Um maybe he just wants to play with some guys that are good?" another fan tweeted.

"Jay Monahan, under the terms of the deal, has the ability to shut LIV down….. it is in the agreement- I suspect that will happen next year, but LIV will stay in place in some shape or form- probably scaled down," commented another.

Jon Rahm is one of the few golfers who has never explicitly addressed LIV Golf since its existence.

Jon Rahm odds picks for the 2023 US Open

Jon Rahm won the Masters earlier this year and is hoping to repeat at this week's major. Since the beginning of 2023, he has won four competitions.

Jon Rahm is one of the experts' picks to win the US Open in 2023. According to Caesar Sportsbook, he is an 8-1 favorite in the major event, trailing only Scottie Scheffler. LIV golfer Brooks Koepka finished third with +850 odd points.

Here is the complete list of CBS's best choices, bets, and predictions for the 2023 US Open:

Scottie Scheffler +650

Jon Rahm +800

Brooks Koepka +850

Viktor Hovland +1000

Rory McIlroy +1100

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Justin Thomas +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Cameron Smith +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Dustin Johnson +2800

Cameron Young +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Jason Day +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Justin Rose +5000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500

Patrick Reed +8500

Adam Scott +9000

Talor Gooch +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Louis Oosthuizen +12500

Keegan Bradley +12500

Si-Woo Kim +12500

Russell Henley +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Mito Pereira +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Keith Mitchell +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Harris English +15000

Carlos Ortiz +15000

Justin Suh +15000

Phil Mickelson +15000

Abraham Ancer +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

Lucas Herbert +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Seamus Power +17500

Adrian Meronk +17500

Taylor Moore +17500

Cam Davis +17500

Thomas Pieters +20000

Chris Kirk +20000

Eddie Pepperell +20000

Austin Eckroat +20000

K.H. Lee +20000

Taylor Montgomery +20000

Harold Varner +20000

Jason Kokrak +20000

