“He doesn’t have ‘deals’ like Tiger and Rors” – Fans react to reports of Jon Rahm playing all of his U.S. Open practice rounds with LIV golfers

Jon Rahm is said to be joining LIV Golf following the PGA Tour's announcement of a merger with the Saudi-backed series.
Rahm, who received the offer last year, declined the LIV Golf contract in order to remain on the PGA Tour. However, now that the Tour has agreed to work with LIV Golf, reports are circulating that he may shortly join the Saudi series.
The LIV Golf Nation has recently tweeted that Jon Rahm will be playing all the practice rounds of the US Open with LIV golfers.
"Jon Rahm playing all of his practice rounds this week with LIV golfers is extremely revealing. Rahm is clearly sending a message to all the divisive players and media members," the tweet read.
Fans wrote in the comments section that Rahm should join LIV Golf.
"He should definitely leave, IMO. He doesn’t have “deals” like Tiger and Rors. He needs to make his own deal", one user commented.
"Um maybe he just wants to play with some guys that are good?" another fan tweeted.
"Jay Monahan, under the terms of the deal, has the ability to shut LIV down….. it is in the agreement- I suspect that will happen next year, but LIV will stay in place in some shape or form- probably scaled down," commented another.
Jon Rahm is one of the few golfers who has never explicitly addressed LIV Golf since its existence.
Jon Rahm odds picks for the 2023 US Open
Jon Rahm won the Masters earlier this year and is hoping to repeat at this week's major. Since the beginning of 2023, he has won four competitions.
Jon Rahm is one of the experts' picks to win the US Open in 2023. According to Caesar Sportsbook, he is an 8-1 favorite in the major event, trailing only Scottie Scheffler. LIV golfer Brooks Koepka finished third with +850 odd points.
Here is the complete list of CBS's best choices, bets, and predictions for the 2023 US Open:
- Scottie Scheffler +650
- Jon Rahm +800
- Brooks Koepka +850
- Viktor Hovland +1000
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Patrick Cantlay +1400
- Max Homa +1600
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Justin Thomas +2500
- Jordan Spieth +2500
- Collin Morikawa +2500
- Cameron Smith +2500
