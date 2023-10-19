“He hopes other stars will” - Brandel Chamblee slams Phil Mickelson’s claims on more PGA Tour players joining LIV Golf in 2024

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee slammed six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson on his claims that more PGA Tour players will defect from the Tour to join LIV Golf. The Saudi circuit evolved in the last two years and Mickelson believes it will continue to flourish.

Golf.com shared a post on Phil Mickelson's key points about the LIV Golf at the end of the second season of the series. Brandel Chamblee reshared the post on his X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption saying:

"He says other stars will join, but what he means is, he HOPES other stars will, just like all those do who find themselves catastrophically on the wrong side of an issue, hoping that others will come along and help them ameliorate the embarrassment of their actions."

Earlier this year, Phil Mickelson and Brandel Chamblee got into a heated argument on social media. The golf analyst allegedly accused LIV Golf of sports washing and later invited Mickelson on his Live show at the US Open to discuss the merits of LIV Golf.

"To PGA Tour players to DP World Tour players that want to come over"- Phil Mickelson claims more Tour players want to join LIV Golf

The LIV Golf is heading towards the conclusion of the second season. There have been numerous changes witnessed in the series since its formation in 2022. They signed a deal with The CW Network to televise their tournaments and then added more events to their regular season.

However, the OWGR rejected their application seeking the world rankings points and before that, the PGA Tour signed a deal with PIF. Nonetheless, Phil Mickelson still believes that LIV Golf will evolve with time.

In his recent interview with Golf.com, the Lefty said that more PGA Tour and DP World Tour players want to join LIV Golf. The 2023 season of the Saudi circuit will end this week with the conclusion of the team championship and the series can sign more players for the next season.

Speaking about the LIV Golf, Mickelson said:

“The reality is, I’ve been fielding calls, as we all have, from players that are free agents. To PGA Tour players to DP World Tour players that want to come over. You know, the spot’s probably going to be filled by the time the qualifying tournament is here. … But I think there’s a good chance based on the number of calls that we’ve had that the spot will be filled fairly soon.”

Interestingly, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have also announced the roster for their TGL series and it missed the names of some of the top-ranked PGA Tour players including Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth, which ignited a rumour that these players have been planning to join LIV Golf.

The LIV Golf Team Championship is scheduled to take place this week at the Trump National Doral Golf Course from October 20 to October 22 in Miami.