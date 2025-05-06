"He'll pass Tiger Woods soon"; "Tiger is untouchable" - Fans debate whether Scottie Scheffler can surpass 15x major champion's elite stat

World No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, is now the player with the third most weeks ranked as No. 1. He is only bested by Tiger Woods, who takes the lead, and Greg Norman in second place. Numerous golf fans expressed excitement about Sheffler’s new achievement, saying that he will soon overtake Woods, while others beg to differ.

Scheffler turned pro in 2018 and since then, has won 14 PGA Tour events and three European Tour events. He has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational twice and the Masters Tournament twice. His most recent win was at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron, where he secured his first PGA Tour title of the year.

Meanwhile, golf legend Tiger Woods, is currently tied with Sam Snead, for the most PGA Tour titles with 82 wins on the circuit. He also has 15 major championship titles and is one of the six career Grand Slam winners.

In his professional golf career, Tiger Woods has spent a total of 683 weeks ranked as the No. 1 golfer in the world. On the other hand, Scheffler climbed up the ranks in 2024 and has now spent 138 weeks as No. 1. Golf insider Kyle Porter shared a tweet about this achievement, asking his followers to mention what stands out in the rankings list.

One fan commented:

“Tiger is untouchable!”

Another fan remarked:

“He [Scottie Scheffler] will pass Tiger soon. He's that good”

More fans aired out their divided opinions about the matter. One user said:

“That Scottie would have to double it or nearly quadruple it to come close Tigereg and tiger which is insane.”

Another user commented:

“Only 10 and a half more years for Scottie to catch Tiger! 🐅”

One individual argued that Scheffler’s stats just show how much he excels in the game. The user remarked:

“1) Tiger being world number 1 for almost 700 weeks is insane. 2) Scottie having the most weeks at number 1 of any modern player since Tiger is even more insane, but shows just how much better he’s been than everyone else”

Yet, another user said:

“The tiger stat is just hilarious. Young guys these days just have no clue how good he was.”

Notably, Scottie Scheffler holds two major championship titles, which pales in comparison to Tiger Woods’ 15. He has only claimed the title in one major– The Masters and is yet to lift the trophy in the other three prestigious events.

How many PGA Tour tournaments have Scottie Scheffler competed in this year?

Scottie Scheffler has made nine PGA Tour starts this year with one victory. His first start of the year was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where he fired 15-under and finished at T9. His worst performance so far was at the WM Phoenix Open where he placed T25 after scoring nine-under.

The American golfer secured his first win of the year at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson after firing 31-under, eight strokes ahead of the runner-up.

Notably, Scottie Scheffler also tried to defend his title at the 2025 Masters Tournament but was outperformed by Rory McIlroy, who won with 11-under. Scheffler finished with eight-under and landed in fourth place.

