"He’s boring";"Scottie Scheffler surprised me like Justin Thomas"- Fans divided over World No. 1's collab with 874K-followed IG creator

Scottie Scheffler currently holds a significant position in the world of professional golf, due to his sudden rise to the top. With consistent dominating performances, the golfer from Dallas has cemented his position in the first spot of the OWGR. Recently, fans saw Scheffler collaborating with one of the biggest golf influencers out there.
With around 874k followers on Instagram, Grant Horvat is strictly focused on making golf-related content. Before his video with Scheffler, Horvat has worked with golfing greats like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.
In their latest video, Horvat engaged in an 18-hole contest against Scheffler, starting at 5-under at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dalls, Texas. Today, he asked his fans on X about their take on this collaboration:
"Honest thoughts/reactions to the Scottie Scheffler video? ⬇️"
Fans shared their take about this video in the comments. While some of them showered praise due to Scottie Scheffler featuring in it, another section was open with their criticisms.
"Scottie has enough personality to keep viewers engaged for a whole video. Obviously has the skill too. A lot of pro golfers are insanely talented but not great YT personalities," a fan praised Scottie.
"He’s boring. Great golfer but boring to listen to and watch. Not why people watch YouTube golf. We like to see the thought process of each shot and when they talk about it. He’s blah", a fan shared his opinion on Scottie Scheffler.
"Your best, by far. Major trolling of Wesley was epic. And, a shout out to Jesus Christ in the middle of it, even better.", another one said in the comments.
"Should have taken as many strokes as he would have given you...", someone wrote below.
"Scottie and you mixed well as genuine humans. Golf was OK, but I enjoyed the banter even more," an X-user complemented.
"Scottie surprised me like JT. Was VERY good as far as being on a video. Also can give the light jabs here and there when needed (more shots, jabs at Wes) -Gave you great feedback as far as the Barracuda. The sponsors want you there to bring more attention/fans...," another fan wrote.
While speaking about Horvat's Barracuda Championship invite, Scheffler tried his best to help in sorting out the pros and cons.
Scottie Scheffler provides advice for Grant Horvat regarding Barracuda invite
In their collaboration video, Scottie Scheffler and Grant Horvat shared views on a lot of stuff. In one of those moments, Horvat talked about his 2025 Barracuda Championship invite from the PGA Tour. The 2025 Creator Classic winner expressed his concern about taking the spot away from a professional.
Scottie Scheffler explained the whole situation to Horvat (as quoted by Golf Monthly):
"It's a sponsor's invite... You've done enough in the game of golf, around the game of golf to earn that spot. Just because you haven't shot the scores in tournament golf doesn't mean that you shouldn't be playing in the tournament."
He further emphasized on Horvat's incredible social media influence and reach:
"It's an opposite-field event that needs the exposure. There's a reason they're giving you the spot. Personally, I wouldn't hesitate to take it if I were you.
Scottie Scheffler and Grant Horvat's video on the latter's YouTube channel currently has over 1.7 million views.