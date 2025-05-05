How Scottie Scheffler's 14th win pushed his stats beyond Arnold Palmer in a historic PGA Tour leap

Scottie Scheffler recently secured his first victory of the 2025 season at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The PGA Tour professional from Dallas won this event with a 8-shot margin over runner-up Erik Van Rooyen. At the end of four rounds, Scheffler had a total score of 31 under par 253.

This was Scheffler's 14th PGA Tour title, and it was not just a personal milestone in his professional career. It further propelled his place in the history of the sport, placing him ahead of a golfing great. Scheffler now has 14 wins in 139 starts, recording a win rate of 10.1%.

On the other hand, Arnold Palmer has 62 victories in 703 starts, thus recording a win rate of 8.8%. It's worth noting that Scheffler is now close to leaping over the latest career grand slam winner Rory McIlroy, who sits just above with an 11% win rate.

Jason Sobel, golf analyst at CBS and host of PGA Tour podcast on Sirius XM, shared some stats on his X profile:

"This is Scottie Scheffler's 14th career PGA Tour victory in 139 starts. Here's how his win percentage compares with some other all-time noteworthy players..."

These stats are a result of Scheffler's outstanding dedication to the sport and unparalleled consistency with his performance. Apart from leaping upwards in the win rate leaderboard, Scottie Scheffler’s 14th PGA Tour win is also historic for another reason.

The two-time Major winner recorded the lowest aggregate total over 72 holes in TPC Craig Ranch on Sunday. Eleven years ago, at the same tournament, Scheffler made his PGA Tour debut. Known as the HP Byron Nelson Championship back then, a 17-year-old amateur Scottie was accompanied by his sister as his caddie.

What did Scottie Scheffler say about his first win of the season?

Scheffler after winning PGA: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Round

Scheffler played incredibly well to win The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. While playing in the final round, he scored five birdies and one eagle on the front nine. The only blemish on Scheffler's scorecard was a bogey on hole 17.

After he won, in the post-match press conference, he expressed how special this win was for him. Scottie Scheffler said (as per ASAP Sports):

"It's pretty special. This tournament means a lot to me. I grew up coming here to watch. It's very special to have won this tournament. Yeah, I don't really know how to describe the feeling other than it's really fun to be able to play here in my hometown in front of the hometown fans. It was a really fun week, really special week, and I definitely enjoyed it."

While talking about golfing great Byron Nelson, Scottie Scheffler expressed his admiration for him. In his statement about the 52-time PGA Tour winner, the World No. 1 said:

"He's a great man. He was great for the game of golf. He was a great person, a family man, and I'm proud to be the champion at his event."

Scottie Scheffler will be skipping the Truist Championship next, as he gears up for the upcoming PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

