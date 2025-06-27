"He's channeling his inner Rory McIlroy" - Fans react to 36-YO PGA Tour pro's antics at the Rocket Classic

Stephan Jaeger’s second round at the 2025 Rocket Classic caught fans’ attention, not for his score but for his on-course frustration. The 36-year-old started the week with a 2-under 70 on Thursday. On Friday, he began on the back nine and played his first nine holes at 1-under, making two birdies and one bogey.

However, things took a turn at the par-5 fourth hole, where Jaeger hit a 342-yard drive that went so far left that Shot Tracking could barely follow it. As soon as the ball was in the air, Jaeger slammed his club into the ground in frustration.

NUCLR Golf shared the clip on X during the second round of the Rocket Classic, writing:

"Stephan Jaeger is FURIOUS "

Fans reacted with mixed opinions. One sarcastically wrote:

"Wow what is that shaft made of?"

Another commented:

"This behavior is pathetic. They need to be fined large amounts"

Some fans pointed out how more players seem to be losing their temper this season. For instance, the US Open at Oakmont earlier this month pushed even the best in the game to frustration. One fan wrote:

"Players seem to be more destructive this season"

Another said:

"He's channeling his inner Rory"

It was a reference to Rory McIlroy, who threw his club in frustration during the second round of the US Open after a poor shot. Other fans criticized Jaeger for not controlling his emotions:

"Chin up princess. It's only golf," one wrote.

Another added:

"Not a wise choice on the golf course"

Jaeger finished his second round at even-par 72, with three birdies and three bogeys. After 36 holes, he's at 2-under for the tournament, T108.

How did Stephan Jaeger perform in round 2 of the Rocket Classic?

Here's a hole-by-hole scorecard of Stephan Jaeger from Friday's round of the Rocket Classic:

Hole 10 (Par 4): 4

4 Hole 11 (Par 3): 3

3 Hole 12 (Par 4): 4

4 Hole 13 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey)

5 (Bogey) Hole 14 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)

4 (Birdie) Hole 15 (Par 3): 3

3 Hole 16 (Par 4): 4

4 Hole 17 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)

4 (Birdie) Hole 18 (Par 4): 4

Total (Back Nine): 35 (-1)

Hole 1 (Par 4): 4

4 Hole 2 (Par 4): 4

4 Hole 3 (Par 4): 4

4 Hole 4 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)

4 (Birdie) Hole 5 (Par 3): 3

3 Hole 6 (Par 4): 4

4 Hole 7 (Par 5): 5

5 Hole 8 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey)

5 (Bogey) Hole 9 (Par 3): 4 (Bogey)

Total (Front Nine): 37 (+1)

Round 2 Total: 72 (Even Par)

The 2025 Rocket Classic is Stephan Jaeger’s 19th start of the 2025 season, and he's still searching for his first win. He has recorded three top-10 finishes and made the cut in 15 tournaments.

