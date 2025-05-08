"He's a cheat" - Fans troll popular LIV Golf supporter for claiming Patrick Reed deserves to play in the Ryder Cup

Patrick Reed has been a part of the US Ryder Cup team thrice in his career, in 2014, 2016, when the team won, and 2018. Recently, a popular LIV Golf supporter on X backed the golfer's chances of making it to the squad this year at Quail Hollow.

Reed has been performing exceptionally well this season, finishing third at the Masters last month with a total score of 9-under. The ace golfer is ranked 14th in the LIV Golf season-long standings with 40.75 points.

The league's supporter took to his X account on Thursday (May 8) to write:

"Patrick Reed deserves to play on the US Ryder Cup team and he's going to prove it at Quail Hollow. Bookmark this post."

However, the claim received criticism from fellow golf fans. Many of them brought up the cheating controversies surrounding Reed.

"He's a cheat and doesn't deserve a card! Get f*cking real!"

"Patrick Reed has lost 67% of the Ryder Cups he’s played. Absolutely one of the LAST people I would want on the team," one fan said.

"He was a terrible teammate when he did play and would only make the team if he wins multiple majors this year," another added.

"Just the kind of toxic personality that Europe will welcome in to the US team."

"ewwwwwww," one fan commented.

"I'd love to be that pest that's always bugging the h*** out of those Euros" - Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed at the 2016 Ryder Cup (Source: Imagn)

The Ryder Cup will take place in September this year at Bethpage Black, New York. The US had lost the 2023 edition to the European team in Rome.

This year, the US team will be led by Keegan Bradley. He had mentioned that he would be looking to put together a team of the 12 best players, irrespective of "where they play."

Three-time Ryder Cup player and LIV Golf star Patrick Reed welcomed this mindset as he told Gulf News:

"Obviously, that's great news and everything like that. I like how he's open to trying to put out the best team possible. I feel like there's a lot of guys on LIV that can really help out that team. At the end of the day, it's ultimately his decision."

Reed wasn't a part of the 2023 US team that competed in Rome. However, he mentioned his desire of playing on the team this year.

"Obviously, I'd love to be back on that team. I'd love to be that pest that's always, you know, bugging the h*** out of those Euros."

Ryder Cup teams are of 12 members each. In the US, the team will consist of six top players in the US Ryder Cup points list and six players picked by the captain.

