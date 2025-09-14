  • home icon
"He's got a lot of talent" - Scottie Scheffler lauds 21-YO debutant's performance at the 2025 Procore Championship

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Sep 14, 2025 19:51 GMT
Procore Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty
Scottie Scheffler at Procore Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

Scottie Scheffler is currently in contention at this year's Procore Championship. Before the final round begins, the World No. 1 has praised a 21-year-old debutant for his performance in the PGA Tour event at Napa, USA.

This week, Justin Hastings is making his PGA Tour debut as a professional golfer. Months ago, the young Caymanian was the only amateur who made it to the 2025 US Open weekend. As Hastings made his Tour debut in the Procore Championship, the end of the third round witnessed him take the T12 spot on the tournament leaderboard.

Scottie Scheffler, who was paired with the young golfer in Saturday's Procore Championship round, praised Hastings for his talent. In the post-round media interview, the 2025 British Open winner said:

"He looks like he's got a lot of talent. I think he handled the environment today pretty well."

In his statement, the World No. 1 also analysed Hastings' performance over the front nine holes. Scottie Scheffler also said:

"He didn't have his best stuff on the front nine, but he did a really good job of posting a score today... when you're looking to get your professional career started, that's always a good skill to have... post good scores when you're not playing your best, and he did a really good job..."
Scottie Scheffler's compliments reflected Hastings' persistent efforts at Silverado Resort's North Course. On moving day, the 21-year-old started Round 3 with a par on hole 1. He kept scoring consistent pars over the next three holes before scoring a birdie on par 5 hole 5. However, it was followed by a disappointing double bogey on par 4 hole 6.

Hastings did not make any more mistakes over the back nine. The PGA Tour debutant scored birdies on par 5 holes 15 and 18. Hastings finished the third round of the 2025 Procore Championship with 1 under par 71.

Scottie Scheffler reveals his thoughts on the 2025 Procore Championship venue

The third round of this year's Procore Championship witnessed Scheffler moving close to the lead with a remarkable performance on Day 3. Before round 3, Scheffler was in the 14th spot of the leaderboard. During Saturday's round, the two-time Masters champ secured a total of ten birdies over the front and back nines.

Scottie Scheffler's 8-under-par 64 in the third round of the Procore Championship moved him to the third spot on the tournament leaderboard. During the post-round media interactions, the PGA Tour pro talked about Silverado CC (as quoted by BBC):

"There's definitely some tricks to this golf course, things you've got to get used to. There are things that are hard to notice in the practice rounds. But when you start playing under tournament conditions you start seeing a little of those nuances."

Scheffler is currently competing in his last competitive event before stepping onto Bethpage Black on September 26th. This will be his third Ryder Cup appearance for Team USA. Till now, Scheffler has two wins, two losses and three halves in his Ryder Cup record (2-2-3).

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

