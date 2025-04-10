"He's a little off his game" - Brandel Chamblee's take on Scottie Scheffler would make Rory McIlroy happy at the 2025 Masters

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is in the field for the 2025 Masters Tournament, where he will attempt to defend his title. Popular golf commentator Brandel Chamblee believes Scheffler's lack of form means four-time major winner Rory McIlroy may stand a better chance at securing the title.

Scheffler has won 13 events on the PGA Tour and three on the European Tour. He won the Masters in 2022 and 2024 and has finished at T2 in the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open. Last year, he won the PGA Tour FedEx Cup and the Best Golfer ESPY Award.

During an episode of the Fore Play podcast, Chamblee analyzed Scheffler’s performances in the last few years and compared them with how he has performed so far this year. He concluded that Scheffler is off his game, saying [41:34]:

“Before he played in Houston, I would have said, you know. But he's not in the same form he was in last year, but he's playing better than he was playing when he got here in 2022 and won and because the golf course fits him so beautifully.”

“I mean it's, this golf course is so unbelievably suited for Scottie Scheffler. I mean, Rory's got his work cut out to beat Scottie Scheffler and you know again Scottie's a little off his game,” he added.

Scottie Scheffler has played in six PGA Tour events this year but has yet to bag his first victory. His best result is T2 from the Texas Children’s Houston Open, where he scored 19-under, one stroke behind Min Woo Lee, who won the tournament.

The American golfer competed in the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines and finished at T3 in a tie with Patrick Rodgers. He scored nine-under and was three strokes behind Ludvig Aberg, who won.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy has played in five PGA Tour events this year and has won two. He won the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the prestigious Players Championship.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform in 2024?

Scottie Scheffler’s 2024 season was one of his best. He won eight PGA Tour events and had 17 top-10 finishes.

Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship, Masters Tournament, and RBC Heritage. He also claimed the title in the Memorial Tournament, Travelers Championship, Tour Championship, and Hero World Challenge.

The World No. 1 finished at T8 in the PGA Championship and T7 in The Open. His worst performance last year was in the U.S. Open, where he landed at T41, and his second worst was in the BMW Championship at T33.

In August 2024, Scheffler won his first gold medal in the Olympic Men’s Golf Competition at Le Golf National in France. He won with a score of 19-under and was one stroke ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, who won a silver medal for being the runner-up.

