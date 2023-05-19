"He thinks it was his LIV pro am" - Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau's impressive round at the PGA Championship 2023

Bryson DeChambeau wowed the crowds with a dominant round at the 2023 PGA Championship. The LIV golfer finished in second position with a score of 66 after making six birdies. He finished with a 4-par total after the first round.

DeChambeau will begin the second round behind Eric Cole, who has yet to play four holes. Cole has a one-stroke lead in the tournament.

The LIV Golf posted a photo of Bryson DeChambeau's PGA Championship first-round score with the caption:

"Bryson DeChambeau shoots 66 (-4) in Round 1 of the PGA Championship."

LIV Golf @livgolf_league



#LIVGolf Bryson DeChambeau shoots 66 (-4) in Round 1 of the PGA Championship Bryson DeChambeau shoots 66 (-4) in Round 1 of the PGA Championship #LIVGolf https://t.co/jCtljiMCf1

Fans were impressed with his game and commented that DeChambeau was playing as if he was competing in a 54-hole format game. They commented:

"He thinks it was his LIV pro am."

"Bryson revenge tour."

"Can't knock it. Great score."

"Is he playing 54 holes?"

The first round of the PGA Championship was hampered by frost in the morning and was delayed in the evening due to darkness. The round, which was scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. ET began an hour and 55 minutes later at 8:55 a.m. ET.

“It’s a fantastic round of golf"- Bryson DeChambeau on his game at the 2023 PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau played really well at the 2023 PGA Championship. He played a four-under par opening round at Oak Hills.

He was pleased with his performance, insisting that the round was outstanding, and expressed excitement for the upcoming rounds. Bryson DeChambeau spoke with the media and said:

“It’s a fantastic round of golf at Oak Hill. I was looking at it throughout the week and was like, ‘man, I don’t know how shooting under par is even possible and here on some of the golf holes’.

“Luckily, I was able to play some really good golf, hit a lot of fairways, did my job and made some putts.”

Bryson DeChambeau worked on his diet and is down to 210-215 pounds. He looks entirely different playing at the PGA Championship. Speaking about his transformation, the golfer said in an interview with the media on Wednesday, May 17:

“A lot of diet changes and eating a lot going down to 5,000 calories down to 2,900, whatever it is now,” he said Wednesday. “Eating properly instead of eating stuff that inflames my body. I took a Zoomer peptide test, which essentially tells you what inflames your blood when you eat it. I was allergic to corn, wheat, gluten, dairy. Pretty much everything I liked, I couldn’t eat. I took that out. "

Interestingly, LIV golfers are doing pretty well in the game. Besides DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson also played impressively well. He tied up with Scottie Scheffler in second place with a score of under 3.

Eric Cole topped the leaderboard of the 2023 PGA Championship with a score of -5. LIV golfer Harold Varner III secured the 20th place after playing a round of 70, and Phil Mickelson secured the 27th place with a +1 score.

Brooks Koepka, who finished second at the Masters, played the first round of the PGA Championship with a score of +2 and settled at 42nd place.

Poll : 0 votes