“He wants a happy birthday”: Lucas Glover gives a touching tribute to his late grandfather after winning the Wyndham Championship on his birthday

Lucas Glover won the 2023 Wyndham Championship, held between August 3 and 6 at the Sedgefield Country Club. He finished two strokes clear of second-placed Russell Henley and An Byeong-hun. Billy Horschel finished the tournament in sole third place.

It was a special moment for Lucas Glover, who picked up his fifth PGA Tour victory on the birthday of his grandfather, Dick Hendley. He introduced Glover to the game of golf.

The 43-year-old shared the victory with his family and commemorated his grandfather on lifting the trophy. While taking the trophy during the speech, he said via the PGA Tour:

"He wants a happy birthday. To my family over to the left, and to the front there, how about a happy birthday to Dick Hendley. My grandfather would have been 97 today. So he got me started, and there is a little rainbow I see behind the 15th tee after we teed off and I think it was him."

Dick Hendley was a blocking back for Frank Howard’s Clemson football team in the 1940s. Hendley and Glover are the only grandfather-grandson pair that are in the Clemson Hall of Fame.

Lucas Glover secures place in FedEx Cup playoff with win at Wyndham Championship

Glover carded 66-64-62-68 with an overall score of 20 under par, 260 to win the Wyndham Championship. The win also paved the way for him to make the cut for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

For Glover, however, the highlight of the season will be him getting to now spend more time with his children. Speaking via Golf Digest, he said:

"I don’t get to see these guys as much as I’ve wanted to because I haven’t been playing that great. Maybe I can see more practices and games and be home a little more. I’m too old to be on the road this much. I’ve been busting my hump so I can be with them and be with my wife. I’m so happy.”

With the field being reduced from 125 to 70, Lucas Glover jumped up the ranks from 112 to 49 to seal his place in the playoffs. This has also given him a solid shot at even making the cut for the BMW Championship.