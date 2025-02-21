"He will win a Major this year": What Rory McIlroy's 2025 season looks like to Tiger Woods' legendary ex-caddie

Rory McIlroy has received words of appraisal from PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods' ex-caddie Billy Foster. The legendary caddie thinks that McIlroy can "definitely" win a golf Major this year.

Ad

Foster has caddied for some of the biggest names in golf. Apart from caddying for Woods, Foster has assisted Seve Ballesteros, Matt Fitzpatrick and former World No. 1 Lee Westwood as well. In a recent interview (via Irishgolfdesk), he shared his prediction about McIlroy's performance at the 2025 Masters.

According to Foster, Rory McIlroy's heartbreaking finish at last year's U.S. Open will aid in his comeback:

"I've been there before. I'm not a player but I've been involved in many situations in major championships where you potentially go home in tears. I'm sure Rory did and it hurt him tremendously for months after. I think it would be good for him now and I think he'll come out stronger and I believe he will win a Major this year. I think that experience will be the final nail in the coffin. I think it will make him stronger."

Ad

Trending

Rory McIlroy came close to ending his Major drought at last year's U.S. Open. There was even a point at Pinehurst No. 2 when McIlroy led Bryson DeChambeau by two shots. However, the Northern Irishman missed a 2-foot 6-inch putt on the 16th hole. He also missed a 3-foot 9-inch putt on the final hole.

Foster was Fitzpatrick's caddie when the PGA Tour pro won the 2022 U.S. Open. According to the veteran caddie, the post-Pinehurst stretch, including his recent win at Pebble Beach, has been good for Rory McIlroy:

Ad

"McIlroy can definitely win the Masters. I mean the way he finished last year and the way he's come out this year, even if you look at Pebble Beach — if it’s the Rory of old just wanging that driver down that last hole.

"I think he'll definitely win a Major this year and at the end of the day it was the two foot putt that did him on the 16th. That cost him the US Open... it'll be the experience that'll make him a lot stronger and I believe he'll definitely win a Major this year."

Ad

How is Rory McIlroy's 2025 going?

McIlroy started his 2025 PGA Tour season with a win at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this month. While playing in the back nine in Round 4, McIlroy scored an 18-foot birdie at the 10th hole. Before concluding his time at Pebble Beach, McIlroy shot a spectacular eagle at the 571 yard par-5 14th hole.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finishing his final round 6-under 66, (21-under 267 in total) Rory McIlroy secured the win at Pebble Beach from Shane Lowry. He took home a tournament winner's paycheck of $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Ranking Points. On his second PGA Tour start, McIlroy failed to secure a top-10, but tied for the 17th spot on the Genesis Invitational leaderboard. The Irish pro ended his last round at even par, scoring two birdies at 13th and 15th against the two bogeys at the first and the concluding hole.

Rory McIlroy also tied for the fourth spot in the DP World Tour’s 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where he finished 12-under 276. McIlroy will definitely be looking forward to end his decade long Major-drought this year. As The Masters is coming up in April, Foster is confident that McIlroy will win a golf Major this year because "He's too good".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback