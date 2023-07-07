“Here to focus on myself” - Matt Wolff responded to his LIV Golf team Captain Brooks Koepka’s ‘wasted talent’ comment on him

Smash GC skipper Brooks Koepka recently went off on his teammate Matt Wolff. Slamming the under-performing golfer, Koepka dubbed him a ‘wasted talent. Following this, Wolff has come out with a response. Reacting to the strong comments, the golfer said that he was fully focused on himself and ‘trying to do what he can to play the best round of golf.’

It is pertinent to note that Koepka’s frustration with Wolff seems to have grown after the golfer withdrew from the Washington DC event citing injury. The golfer was later, partially omitted from Smash GC's social media handles, hinting at his exit from the team. However, the 24-year-old has now stated that he is “still here” fighting for his place.

Responded to his Captain Brooks Koepka’s comments, Matt Wolff told Sports Illustrated:

“I'm here, you know, trying to do what I can to play the best round of golf & that's going to help the team…. I'm just here to focus on myself and try to play some good golf and that's what everyone's really trying to do, because golf is trying to put the best score up and then if that helps your team it's great.”

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF Matt Wolff responded to his Captain Brooks Koepka’s comments about being a ‘wasted talent’: “I'm here, you know, trying to do what I can to play the best round of golf & that's going to help the team…. I'm just here to focus on myself and try to play some good golf and… Matt Wolff responded to his Captain Brooks Koepka’s comments about being a ‘wasted talent’: “I'm here, you know, trying to do what I can to play the best round of golf & that's going to help the team…. I'm just here to focus on myself and try to play some good golf and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨😣🐺 Matt Wolff responded to his Captain Brooks Koepka’s comments about being a ‘wasted talent’: “I'm here, you know, trying to do what I can to play the best round of golf & that's going to help the team…. I'm just here to focus on myself and try to play some good golf and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/AsdBKatB7h

Interestingly, Wolff was also asked if he wanted to be on another team amid the heat from his skipper. However, the golfer shook his head and walked off.

Brooks Koepka frustrated with Matt Wolff

Brooks Koepka was speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated when he slammed his teammate Matt Wolff. The 2023 PGA Championship winner went off on the player for his constant under-par performance and withdrawal after hanging on 48th rank in the Washington DC event. Koepka said that he’d given up on the player.

Speaking about Wolff, Koepka said:

"I mean, when you quit on your round, you give up and stuff like that, that's not competing. I'm not a big fan of that. You don't work hard. It's very tough… It's very tough to have even like a team dynamic when you've got one guy that won't work, one guy is not going to give any effort, he's going to quit on the course, break clubs, gets down, bad body language, it's very tough.

I've basically given up on him—a lot of talent, but I mean the talent's wasted."

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF WASTED TALENT — LIV Golf star & Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka UNLOADS on teammate Matt Wolff: “I mean, when you quit on your round, you give up and stuff like that, that's not competing….I'm not a big fan of that. You don't work hard. It's very tough. It's very tough to… WASTED TALENT — LIV Golf star & Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka UNLOADS on teammate Matt Wolff: “I mean, when you quit on your round, you give up and stuff like that, that's not competing….I'm not a big fan of that. You don't work hard. It's very tough. It's very tough to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨✌️😡 WASTED TALENT — LIV Golf star & Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka UNLOADS on teammate Matt Wolff: “I mean, when you quit on your round, you give up and stuff like that, that's not competing….I'm not a big fan of that. You don't work hard. It's very tough. It's very tough to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BJQ7nWMx18

It is pertinent to note that Matt Wolff has had a run of below-average performances in the recent past. Despite starting his 2023 LIV Golf season with three consecutive top-10 finishes, the golfer fell off and failed to make the top-25 again. The golfer finished in the last 8 thrice and made one withdrawal in his past 5 outings.

Poll : 0 votes