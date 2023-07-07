"I mean the talent's wasted" - LIV Golf's Smash GC skipper Brooks Koepka slams teammate Matt Wolff

Smash GC skipper Brooks Koepka is clearly frustrated with his teammate Matt Wolff's performance.

The rift in the team is a result of their poor performance this season. While Koepka is second on the individual leaderboard, his team is eighth on the team leaderboard of the lIV Golf Legeau's 2023 season.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the 2023 PGA Championship winner Koepka slammed his teammate Wolff for his constant poor performance and withdrawal after hanging on 48th rank in the Washington DC event.

He said:

"I mean, when you quit on your round, you give up and stuff like that, that's not competing. I'm not a big fan of that. You don't work hard. It's very tough."

Brooks Koepka feels that these kinds of behaviors (withdrawing from a tournament) affect the dynamic of the team.

He added that he has given up on Matt Wolff, saying:

"It's very tough to have even like a team dynamic when you've got one guy that won't work, one guy is not going to give any effort, he's going to quit on the course, break clubs, gets down, bad body language, it's very tough. I've basically given up on him—a lot of talent, but I mean the talent's wasted."

Analyzing the results of Brooks Koepka's Smash GC teammate Matt Wolff

Despite starting his 2023 LIV Golf season with three consecutive top 10 finishes, Matt Wolff lost his rhythm and had five consecutive failures. His performance also affected his team in the points table.

Here is the leaderboard finish of Wolff in the 2023 season:

LIV Golf Andalucia -44

LIV Golf DC - Withdrawn (was at 46)

LIV Golf Tulsa - T30

LIV Golf Singapore - T41

LIV Golf Adelaide - T44

LIV Golf Orlando - T5

LIV Golf Tucson - T10

LIV Golf Mayakoba - T7

"I'm just here to focus on myself" - Matt Wolff speaks after constant failures on LIV Golf

After withdrawing from the Washington DC event citing injury issues, Wolff was kind of partially omitted from Smash GC on their social media handles. The golfer has had consecutive below-30 ranks on the leaderboard.

Matt Wolff spoke with Sports Illustrated and shared his health update.

He said:

"I'm here, you know, trying to do what I can to play the best round of golf and that's going to help the team."

Wolff added that he is there to focus on himself and play a good game of golf.

"I'm just here to focus on myself and try to play some good golf and that's what everyone's really trying to do, because golf is trying to put the best score up and then if that helps your team it's great," he added.

Matt Wolff currently hangs on 25th rank on the 2023 season standings of LIV Golf. If he manages to have a few good finishes, he may end up in the top 24 to retain his LIV Golf status.

