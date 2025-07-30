  • home icon
“Hideous”; “He’s 80” – Fans react to Donald Trump’s impressive mid-range putt

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Jul 30, 2025 02:05 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Miami - First Round - Source: Imagn
President Donald Trump - Image Source: Imagn

U.S. President Donald Trump recently showed off his impressive putting skills during a round of golf. Fans online have reacted to the president’s putting technique, calling it unusual but effective.

A video posted by NUCLR GOLF on X captured the moment Trump drained a mid-range putt while playing in Scotland. He hit a regular practice stroke first before pushing the ball into the hole in a curved path using a slicing motion. When the ball went in, light applause and cheers could be heard from people in the background.

One user commented on the president’s putting technique, saying,

“It’s unconventional and hideous and yet… effective lol.
Fan Reaction _ Image taken via X/@TheRyanPainter
Another user wrote,

“Did it go in? Who really cares about the unique putting stroke? Nobody asks How… only How many. 😏”
Fan Reaction _ Image taken via X/@EastTexPatriot
“I have seen what I would call unique putting strokes over my career. What matters is if the ball is going in the hole. Trump can putt and has proven that on many occasions and under pressure,” a user added.
Another simply wrote,

“He’s 80.”

One user wrote that Trump's technique might be odd, but it still gets the job done.

“He is square at impact, that’s what matters, but you sure as hell wouldn’t teach it. It’s crazy, but from everything I have seen he’s a good putter for a club level golfer. That YouTube match with Bryson he made a few as well.
In the same vein, another user commented,

“Whatever works.”

Notably, Donald Trump was in Scotland for a short visit, during which he visited his golf courses and reportedly agreed on a major trade deal framework with the EU.

Donald Trump visits Scotland for ribbon cutting ceremony at his new golf course

As Donald Trump wrapped up his five-day visit to the UK, he stopped by at his newest 18-hole golf course for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The course, located at Trump International Golf Links, will officially open on August 13.

During the ceremony, the U.S. president shared that he was going to play a round of golf first before attending to other more important matters. He said (via USA Today),

“We'll play it very quickly, and then [I’ll get] back to D.C. and we put out fires all over the world. We stopped a war. But we've stopped about five wars, so that's much more important than playing golf. As much as I like it, it's much more important.”
Trump was joined by his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. for the opening event. Before the ceremonial opening, the president thanked Eric for his massive contribution to the project. He lauded his work as a “labor of love.”

Donald Trump’s new golf course marks his third in Scotland. He owns one course in Turnberry and another in Aberdeen.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
