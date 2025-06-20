Raheem Mostert caught attention off the field after meeting Donald Trump Jr. during the Stanley Cup. The NFL running back is gearing up for his rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Ahead of the new season, he attended the Stanley Cup finals between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

On Thursday, Anthony Perera, the managing partner of Exuma Capital Partners, shared a picture on Instagram story posing with U.S. President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and the Raiders' newly signed RB Raheem Mostert, celebrating the Panthers' win.

“Celebrating the Panthers' win with @donaldtrumpjr,” Perera wrote in the IG story.

The NFL star reshared the story on Instagram without a caption.

Raheem Mostert links up with Donald Trump Jr. during Panthers' Stanley Cup victory over Oilers/@raheemmostert

The Florida Panthers defended their Stanley Cup title with a 5-1 Game 6 win over the Oilers to become the third team this century to win the Cup in back-to-back seasons and the first to do so since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021.

Raheem Mostert joins Raiders QB Geno Smith ahead of 2025 NFL season

On May 23, Raheem Mostert shared a glimpse into his practice sessions with the Raiders ahead of the 2025 season. He posted several snaps, including one with Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, who's looking forward to his first season with the team.

There was a picture of Mostert with the former Seahawks quarterback in matching black suits. Mostert wore a black blazer with black shorts and matching pants, while Smith donned a white shirt and black blazer with black pants.

In March, Mostert signed a $2.1 million one-year contract with the Raiders after being released by the Dolphins during the offseason. Geno Smith, meanwhile, was traded from the Seahawks in exchange for the 92nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With new players joining the squad, the Raiders will look to bounce back from their disappointing 2024 season, where they finished the regular season with a 4-13 record. They kick off the 2025 season on Sept. 7 against the New England Patriots.

