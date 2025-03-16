Keegan Bradley recently scored an incredible hole-in-one while performing in the final round of The Players Championship. The PGA Tour and Ryder Cup Captain aced while playing the back nine at TPC Sawgrass on March 16. Fans have now lined up to come up with their praises for Bradley.

Bradley stepped into the tournament to play Round 4 with an overall score of 70-72-72 on his back. He scored two birdies while playing the front nine at The Players. While playing the par-3 13th hole, Bradley scored an Eagle with his 7-iron. His shot during rainy weather earned him a shoutout from the Official X account (previously Twitter) of the PGA Tour.

"KEEGAN BRADLEY ACE!!!"

Bradley's ace during the final round at The Players Championship happens to be the 13th hole-in-one in the 13th hole of TPC Sawgrass. It is also the 44th ace in the history of the Championship and 40th in the history of the golf course. Bradley scored his second Eagle of the 2025 season today.

It also happens to be his fourth hole-in-one in the PGA Tour till now. Bradley's performance pushed him up within the top 20 ranks of The Players Championship leaderboard. He scored only one bogey during his final round, with his score after the front nine being 2-under 34.

Bradley's iconic ace earned him words of praise from the fans as they commented on the post by PGA Tour on X.

"Ya love to see it 100," wrote an X user

"Nice shot Cap," an X user praised the pro golfer.

"Hopefully the highlight of his year," a fan expressed his praise for Bradley in the comments.

"incredible," another one jumped in.

"Playing Captain," another one wrote in the comment section.

Keegan Bradley WITB 2025

The World No. 11 turned professional back in 2008. Till now, Bradley has secured multiple professional wins. He has seven on the PGA Tour and two on the European Tour. Last year, the 2011 PGA Championship winner was announced as the U.S. Ryder Cup Team Captain for 2025.

Keegan Bradley's success has earned him brand endorsements from popular companies like Flag & Anthem and golf equipment brands like TaylorMade, Odyssey, Srixon, and Ping. It has also contributed towards the 2025 US Ryder Cup Captain's massive $25 million net worth (reported by Celebrity Net Worth). As a part of the deal with the golf equipment and fitting companies, Bradley carries his golf clubs, grips, and balls while he competes in tournaments.

Here's a detailed look at what's in the bag of Bradley in 2025:

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver (10.5°) + Fujikura Ventus Black 6X Shaft

TaylorMade SIM2 Max HL Fairway Wood (15.75°) + Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 6.5TX Shaft

Srixon ZX5 (3-5) and ZX7 (6-PW) Irons + True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issues X100 Shafts

Cleveland RTX ZipCore Tour Rack Wedges (52°- 10, 58°- 6) + True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Shafts

Odyssey Versa Jailbird Putter + SuperStroke WristLock Grip

Srixon Z-Star Golf Balls

