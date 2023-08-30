“Hovland and Rory cooking them boys man” – Fans react to Michael Kim’s ‘this team ain’t losing’ comment on the US Ryder Cup team

Michael Kim is quite confident that the US squad that was picked is more than good enough to beat the European Team in the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup. The 44th edition of this biennial event is scheduled to be played from September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf Club.

The US Ryder Cup team was announced on Tuesday, August 29, as Captain Zach Johnson revealed his six picks. For the uninitiated, six players had already qualified automatically the previous week after the conclusion of the BMW Championship.

The final US squad for the Ryder Cup comprises Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler as the captain's picks. The names like Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Following the squad announcement, Kim shared his excitement on Twitter. He wrote:

"Print the shirts. This team ain't losing."

Many fans didn't echo Kim's comments and felt that the US squad picked for the upcoming biennial event wasn't the best choice.

Many were disappointed with Keegan Bradley, Lucas Glover, and Cameron Young being snubbed despite their impressive performances during the 2022–23 season. However, there were several fans online backing the chosen US Ryder Cup squad.

Here's a look at some of the comments:

"Hovland and Rory cooking them boys man"

"This team assembled by NBC/Golf channel is gonna get smoked!"

"They won't even win a point and its all Zach Johnson's fault"

"Losing team right there , will be fun to watch though , go Europe!!!!"

"When you have 1 guy that doesn’t deserve to be there & everyone knows it—not good"

"a man that is showing pride in his country. LFG mike"

"Remind us Mike, what's the running score since Europe made it a fair contest in 1979?"

"Capt. Zach is taking memories over competency. Justin Thomas ... over Keegan Bradley? Jordan Spieth over Bryson DeChambeau? Only time will tell ..."

"No longer care if they do. Political picks once again interfering with what could have been a great competition. Thank God college football has started."

"So many people are overlooking how important it is for a team to mesh well. It’s not just about who is playing the best. Would I have picked this team? Probably not, but I also don’t know how all of these guys vibe together."

"The number of people showing their lack of awareness of how different 18 hole matchplay is to 72 hole stroke play is astounding. As a European I’d have been delighted to see a US team with Justin and Jordan on it!"

How many times has the US won the Ryder Cup? Head-to-head between team Europe and team US explored

Earlier, Team USA held the upper hand in the head-to-head record against Team Great Britain in the Ryder Cup. The American team won 18 times and lost just three times.

However, in 1979, Team Great Britain was expanded to Team Europe, and the European team has since secured victory eleven times compared to the United States' nine in 21 meetings.