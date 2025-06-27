How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in Round 1 of LIV Golf Dallas?

Bryson DeChambeau had entered the LIV Golf Dallas event this week as a favorite to win. He is currently the longest driver on the 2025 season of the league with an average recorded distance of 331.4 yards.

Due to this, DeChambeau was expected to have an edge over the field while playing at the sprawling Maridoe Golf Club this week. And he indeed proved his merit in hitting long distances once again in the opening round.

He posted an incredible birdie on the 655-yard par-5 second hole, which is one of the two longest holes on the course. After the spectacular start to his campaign, the ace golfer, however, hit multiple pars before recording two consecutive birdies on the 11th and 12th holes. His form slipped considerably after that as he carded two bogeys on the 13th, 16th, and 18th holes.

Trending

However, DeChambeau managed to make a par on the 612-yard par-5 17th hole. In total, he shot three birdies and three bogeys to close the day at even par.

He is currently ranked T13 as Patrick Reed and Harold Varner III lead the standings in the ongoing Round 1.

"I can have a bit of an advantage" - Bryson DeChambeau on playing at Maridoe Golf Club

Bryson DeChambeau at the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event (Source: Imagn)

In the lead-up to the LIV Golf Dallas event, Bryson DeChambeau had mentioned he could have a "bit of an advantage" playing at the expansive Maridoe Golf Club this week.

When asked about his opinion on the course in a press interview, the golfer replied that although he could use irons to tee off to keep himself in play and away from the roughs, he would probably prefer hitting a driver.

"Man, well, I would say I can hit a lot of irons off the tees to keep myself in play and out of the rough, which I probably won't do because I like hitting driver. But I'd say from a driving perspective, I can have a bit of an advantage just hitting irons off the tee and there's a couple par-5s that I can reach in two with my length. I've just got to be careful of the runout," he said via ASAP Sports.

He further added that he still needed to do some "due diligence" on the course.

"I've got to do a little bit more due diligence on how far balls are running out in the fairways and account for that tomorrow. But a lot of it's going to be how I drive the ball this week," he added.

While Bryson DeChambeau is leading the long-distance standings in LIV Golf's 2025 season, he is trailed by Dean Burmester and the newly crowned most decorated player of the league, Joaquin Niemann.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More