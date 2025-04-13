How are caddie bib numbers decided at The Masters?

Caddies at The Masters Tournament are spotted with their signature white boiler suits and green hats. They also wear bibs with numbers that make them unique with their respective golfers.

The bib numbers are decided based on their registration time at Augusta National Golf Club. However, the defending champion's caddie is always given a number 1. According to the tradition of the first golf major of the year, that number stays reserved.

Currently, Ted Scott, Scottie Scheffler’s caddie enjoys this privilege. Technically, the first caddie to register at The Masters Tournament gets the number 2 bib, and it continues further. Golf Digest recently shared a unique fact about the bibs of Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau's caddies at this year's Masters. Take a look at the Instagram post:

"At the Masters, caddie bib numbers are assigned based on players' check-in order at Augusta National. Number 81 has never won, while 89 is tied for the most wins with three. This is also the 89th playing of the Masters. 👀"

This unique tradition of Augusta National was started back in 1938. Henry Picard won the green jacket in that year. His caddie, Willie Stokes wore the first winning number 12 on his bag. However, shortly after this, the caddie bib number tradition took a temporary hiatus for three years. From The Masters Tournament held in 1941, this tradition became regular.

Caddies at Augusta carry a vital role behind a golfer's win. A well trained caddy gives advice a competitor on how to proceed based on the nature of the hole. They analyze the break, slope, grains or wind of a green and help a golfer decide on their next shot. Apart from that, they also help in selecting the best club.

Masters Tournament is one of the most prestigious golf majors in the sport. In order to succeed gradually, play strategically, and plan shots well enough, golfers need to have an experienced caddy on their side.

Most successful caddies at The Masters Tournament

In 2019, a documentary held up the age-old bond between golfers and their caddies. Loopers: The Caddie's Long Walk highlights this relationship that gave birth to magical victories at golf courses.

Narrated by Bill Murray, the documentary also brings out the unique contribution of the crew at Augusta National Golf Club. The film is a tribute to the legends in white suits with bib numbers who walk a few steps behind the contestants.

Here's a detailed and ranked list of caddies with the most number of wins at The Masters Tournament till now. Take a look:

1. Willie 'Pappy' Strokes (5 wins)

Henry Picard (1938)

Claude Harmon (1948)

Ben Hogan (1951, 1953)

Jack Burke Jr. (1956)

2. Willie Peterson (5 wins)

Jack Nicklaus (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975)

3. Nathaniel 'Iron Man' Avery (4 wins)

Arnold Palmer (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964)

4. Steve Williams (4 wins)

Tiger Woods (2001, 2002, 2005)

Adam Scott (2013)

