How did Charley Hull perform in Round 1 of the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba?

Charley Hull is currently teeing off at the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, after three long weeks. With an unusually underwhelming performance so far this season, she is yet to come back with a bang. She finished the opening round on Thursday with an even par score, carding 72.

Charley Hull opened the round with an even par on the first hole, but quickly got down with a bogey on the second hole. She tried getting up and went in with three consecutive even pars after the second hole. Her luck opened up in the sixth hole, where she carded a birdie.

However, that was all the thrills Charley Hull had for the front nine, since she ended the front nine with three consecutive even pars again. Hull opened the back nine with another even par on the par-3 tenth hole.

It was followed by a birdie on the eleventh and the thirteenth hole. However, there was a bogey sandwiched in between them on the twelfth hole. The rest of the holes went on with even pars, except for the par-4 sixteenth hole. She carded a bogey on the hole and ended with a 72 for the opening day and is T34 at the time of writing.

How has Charley Hull’s 2025 season been so far?

Charley Hull has competed in six LPGA events so far in the 2025 season, showing a mix of results across stroke play and match play formats. Her strongest finish came at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, where she tied for fourth at seven under par, earning just over $100,000. Another solid performance followed at the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, where she placed tied for 11th at 17 under.

Hull has made the cut in five of her six appearances. Her only missed cut came at The Chevron Championship, where rounds of 75 and 73 left her at four over par through two rounds, ending her tournament early with no earnings. In match play, she participated in the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards and finished tied for 28th. Despite the event's unique format, she closed the week 25 under par and added to her season earnings.

Earlier in the year, she competed in the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands, finishing tied for 19th at eight under par. Most recently, Hull played the Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion, where she tied for 40th after shooting even rounds of 70 across all four days, finishing eight under.

Across these events, Charley Hull has demonstrated the ability to stay competitive and earn consistently, accumulating a total prize money of $199K across multiple top-40 finishes. Her results show a steady presence in each tournament, with her top-five finish in Singapore standing out as her highest achievement of the season so far.

