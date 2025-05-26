How did Charley Hull perform in Round 4 of the 2025 Mayakoba Open?

Charley Hull was one of the fan favorites walking into the 2025 Mayakoba Open. She had been training extensively in recent months, so fans had great expectations of her. Hull's tournament saw a lot of ups and downs, and in the end, she finished with a respectable score of 289, which was one over par.

Hull finished her third round at 2 under par, giving her some momentum heading into Sunday (May 25). The 29-year-old kicked off round 4 with a steady performance in the first 6 holes. After that, she followed up with her first and only birdie on the front nine on hole 7. But unfortunately, she hit her only bogey of this round's front nine on hole 9.

Charley Hull's last nine holes were a complete roller coaster. Once again, she started steadily and later hit a birdie on Hole 13. However, she lost some momentum on hole 16 when she hit a double bogey. Later, a birdie on hole 18 brought the round to a close on a positive note.

Hull did have some other excellent figures in the fourth round, hitting 12 of 14 fairways with an average driving distance of 267 yards. Hull earned $17,540 for her performance in the tournament.

How did Charley Hull do in the first three rounds?

Charley Hull began the 2025 Mayaboka Open with a respectable par score. The English golfer made exactly three birdies (holes 6, 11 and 13) and three bogeys (holes 2, 12 and 16). This was a solid start for her, putting her in a good position on the leaderboard.

Following that, Hull did not fare well in round two. She completed this round with four bogeys and one double bogey. Despite the fact that her score changed owing to three birdies, she finished the competition with a total score of three over par. As a result, she made the cut by a bare margin of one shot.

Charley Hull got momentum and went all in during Round 3. She finished the day with a 2-under-par score, which helped her move up the leaderboard significantly. Things didn't look good in this round either, as she scored a bogey on hole one, but she recovered with three birdies on holes 11, 13, and 17.

Following the 2025 Riviera Mayaboka Open, Hull will play in the U.S. Women's Open. This will be the LPGA Tour's second Major this season, taking place at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wisconsin. The first tee of the event will begin on May 29, and the final round will take place on June 1. The purse for this tournament will be $12 million, with the winner getting $2.4 million.

