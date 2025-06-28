How did Lexi Thompson & Megan Khang perform in Round 3 of the 2025 Dow Championship?

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang have teamed up for the Dow Championship this week. The duo is ranked T7 after the culmination of Round 3 on Saturday, June 28.

They started the moving day with a string of pars before making their first breakthrough with a birdie on the par-4 fifth hole. However, it was immediately followed by a bogey on the par-4 sixth hole.

The pair managed to pull off a quick recovery with a birdie on the par-3 seventh hole. But Thompson and Khang stumbled again on the par-4 ninth hole as they carded a bogey.

Post the small slip-up, the ace golfers pushed through the back nine with pars. Towards the end of Round 3, the duo hit two birdies on the 15th and 17th holes. In total, they shot four birdies and two bogeys to score 2-under 68 on Saturday (June 28). Their total score was 10-under.

After the conclusion of Round 3, USA's Sarah Schmelzel and the Swiss professional golfer Albane Valenzuela are leading the standings at the Dow Championship with a total score of 13-under.

"We really feed off each other really well" - Lexi Thompson on her equation with Megan Khang at the Dow Championship

Megan Khang and Lexi Thompson (Source: Getty)

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang were recently asked about their favorite part of playing together in the press conference for the Dow Championship.

"The unfiltered comments in between. That we'll keep to ourself," Khang answered was quoted as saying by ASAP Sports.

The reply prompted laughs as Thompson then delved into explaining how their different personalities complement each other.

"I think we really feed off each other really well. She has a great personality and keeps it lighthearted out there. I'm probably more on the serious side of things, but I need that balance," mentioned Thompson.

Khang mentioned that the pair shares "great banter". Agreeing with her, Thompson stated that she needed that "balance" and that was what made them a "great team".

Taking a cue from the height difference between them, Thompson came up with the team name, Biggie Smalls, for the Dow Championship. Khang informed the media at the pre-tournament press conference that she was "on board from the jump".

Team Biggie Smalls' bond goes way back to the 2023 Solheim Cup, when they played together for the first time.

At the Dow Championship last year, Lexi Thompson had partnered with Brooke Henderson and finished T8. This year, Megan Khang made her return to the team event after two years, having last played in 2023. Back then, she had paired up with Alison Lee and finished T13.

