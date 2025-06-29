How did Lexi Thompson & Megan Khang perform in Round 4 of the 2025 Dow Championship?

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang propelled themselves to the top spot on the leaderboard in the ongoing final round of the Dow Championship. They had entered moving day ranked T7.
The final round of the team event employed four-ball format wherein both golfers play the same hole. The best score out of the two was considered to be the team score for that hole.
In Round 4, Thompson and Khang recorded a clean scorecard as a team. Even in individual play, except for a bogey carded by Khang on the par-4 2nd hole, both of them only hit birdies on Sunday (June 29).
Team 'Biggie Smalls', as they are popularly known, started the final round of the Dow Championship by shooting four consecutive birdies on the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th holes. In total, the duo hit 10 birdies to score 10-under 60. Their total score was 20-under.
At the moment, Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang are tied with Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee for the Dow Championship title. The leaderboard toppers are two strokes ahead of the field.
At the time of writing, the two pairs were heading to a sudden-death playoff. The winning team will get to split $805,381 as the winner's share. Each winning golfer will be awarded $402,691.
Apart from the cash prize, the winning team will also receive one-year exemptions into the Chevron Championship, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, and the Evian Championship.
"We're always laughing and just having a good time out there" - Lexi Thompson on her equation with Megan Khang
Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang played together for the first time at the 2023 Solheim Cup. They paired up again for the Dow Championship this year and have put up a spectacular performance throughout.
Ahead of the team event this week, the duo was asked how it felt to play a team event in the regular season. Saying that "golf needs" such tournaments, Thompson explained how the working dynamic between her and Khang was.
"I think it's amazing. I think it's what golf needs. Golf needs more events like this. I also think fans really enjoy seeing us out there. It's not as intense. Of course we're still doing our routines and wanting to make birdies and playing well, but we have that more fun dynamic, especially with Megan. We're always laughing and just having a good time out there," she said via ASAP Sports.
Megan Khang "100%" agreed with Thompson and mentioned that "team golf" was always "fun".
"Yeah, I 100% agree with Lexi. I think this kind of week is -- especially after coming from last week of a head banger, it's definitely -- at least for me personally, it's a nice light, refreshing not just for the season, but in general. Team golf is always fun. We don't get to do it a ton because golf is an individual sport?"
Lexi Thompson had partnered with Brooke Henderson last year and had placed T8. The last time Khang had played at the Dow Championship was in 2023. Back then, she had teamed up with Alison Lee and finished T13.