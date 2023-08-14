How many children does Lucas Glover have? Age, names and all you need to know

Lucas Glover, the 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship winner, is happily married to Krista Glover and has two children with her, Lucille (9) and Lucas Jr. (7). The American golfer welcomed their daughter just a year after getting married to Krista in 2013. Two years later in 2015, the couple was blessed with a baby boy, Lucas Jr.

Glover's kids often accompany him for his matches, whenever they find time. As the golfer is mostly busy playing on the PGA Tour or practicing golf, he gets very limited time to spend with his family. However, he makes sure to be with them whenever possible.

Last week, during the Wyndham Championship, Lucas's kids were present to cheer for the star golfer. After he clinched the trophy, they got visibly emotional to see Lucas finally break his winless streak.

Speaking about his kids and wife in a conversation with CBS anchor Amanda Renner after winning the PGA Tour event on August 6, he said:

"I don’t get to see these guys as much as I’ve wanted to because I haven’t been playing that great. Maybe I can see more practices and games and be home a little more. I’m too old to be on the road this much. I’ve been busting my hump so I can be with them and be with my wife. I’m so happy."

Who is Lucas Glover's wife?

Lucas Glover's wife Krista is a fashion influencer, best known for her accessories and bags. She often shares her glamorous modeling pictures on Instagram where she enjoys around 11K followers.

She regularly shares pictures of accessories such as boots and bags on her Instagram. However, like most golfers' wives, she keeps her personal life away from the headlines.

Lucas and Krista tied the knot in 2012 after dating for a while. The golfer was previously married to his high school sweetheart Jennifer Smith. But things did not work out between them and they divorced in 2011.

Lucas and his second wife's relationship were pretty much away from the limelight until they got in legal trouble in 2018.

Krista was arrested for allegedly hitting her husband and his mother after he missed the cut at the 2018 Players Championship. Their argument got so heated that the police had to be called.

Krista spent a night behind bars before she was released on a $2500 bail and an agreement to 25 hours of community service.

Lucas Glover opened up about the incident a few months later. He told (via Golf Channel):

"I can now say she never hit me. I don’t know why it was reported that way. We had to stay quiet until the case was over and we felt strongly this would be the result. We had to take the high road and say nothing, which was difficult. There were a lot of things we wanted to straighten out in the report but we couldn’t.”

It is pertinent to note that Krista was present at the TPC Southwind to support Lucas at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week.