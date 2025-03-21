How many LIV Golfers made the cut at the International Series? Exploring the race to The Open

The International Series Macau presented by Wynn is currently ongoing and the first two rounds have been completed. LIV Golf players such as Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz, and Sergio Garcia are in the field. However, not all of them have made the cut into the third round of the event.

The International Series Macau is one of the most exciting events on the Asian Tour. It’s being held at the Macau Golf and Country Club, and it’s a four-day tournament set to end on March 23. The event has a total prize fund of $2 million and the top three golfers at the end of the tournament will earn a place in the 2025 edition of The Open at Royal Portrush.

After the second round of the tournament, Reed has emerged at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 13-under. He’s closely followed by Ortiz at 12-under and Lucas Herbert at 10-under.

Out of 20 LIV Golfers in the International Series Macau field, three players missed the cut. Andy Ogletree, Luis Masaveu, and Anthony Kim all missed the cut line and will not be proceeding into the third round. On the other hand, players such as Garcia, Sebastian Munoz, and Adrian Meronk all made the cut.

Here’s a look at the International Series leaderboard after round 2:

1. Patrick Reed -13

2. Carlos Ortiz -12

T3. Lucas Herbert -10

T3. Travis Smyth -10

T5. Sergio Garcia -9

T5. Miguel Tabuena -9

T5. Kieran Vincent -9

T8. Jason Kokrak -8

T8. Dominic Foos -8

T8. Sebastian Munoz -8

T8. Junggon Hwang -8

T12. Taichi Kho -7

T12. Kelvin Si -7

T12. Wu, Ashun -7

T15. Richard T. Lee -6

T15. Wooyoung Cho -6

T15. Yuvraj Sandhu -6

T15. Denzel Ieremia -6

T15. Sihwan Kim -6

T20. Peter Uihlein -5

T20. Atiruj Winaicharoenchai -5

T20. Pavit Tangkamolprasert -5

T20. Charlie Lindh -5

T20. Yosuke Asaji -5

T20. Sanghee Lee -5

T20. Caleb Surratt -5

T20. Jazz Janewattananond -5

T20. Gaganjeet Bhullar -5

T20. Maverick Antcliff -5

T20. Maximilian Rottluff -5

T20. Jed Morgan -5

T32. Adrian Meronk -4

T32. Abraham Ancer -4

T32. Kalle Samooja -4

T32. Matthew Cheung -4

T32. Seungsu Han -4

T32. Jack Thompson -4

“The game has been pretty solid this year”: Patrick Reed following the first round of the International Series

Patrick Reed shot a second-round six-under-par 64 in the second round of the International Series Macau and shot to the top of the leaderboard overnight. Following the second day of the tournament, Reed disclosed that he has been hitting quality putts this year.

“You know, I feel like the game has been pretty solid this year. I feel like I've been hitting the ball decently, feel like I've been hitting a lot of quality putts, just the results aren't really speaking for it," Reed said.

"The ball’s not going how I want it to, so to go out there these first two days and play the way I did, I feel like that's just kind of how I've been playing,” he added. (Via International Series)

The LIV Golf star hopes to lift the trophy at the end of the 2025 International Series. He recently played in LIV Golf Singapore where he finished at T25 with two-under.

