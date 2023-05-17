How many LIV golfers have won the PGA Championship before? Exploring players’ past performances ahead of the major

Eighteen LIV golfers have been invited to compete in the 2023 PGA Championship, which will get underway on Thursday, May 18. Martin Kaymer, however, withdrew from the tournament due to a wrist injury, reducing the field to 17.

Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Martin Kaymer are the only LIV Golfers who have previously won the PGA Championship, while the rest are yet to lay their hands on the trophy.

Mickelson has won the tournament twice, in 2005 and 2021, and will be attempting a third victory this year. Koepka has also won the PGA Championship twice in 2018 and 2019, whereas Martin won in 2010.

Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka are placed second at the Masters and will participate in the second major of the year, while Martin Kaymer chose not to compete in the tournament, leaving only two prior PGA Championship winners playing this week.

Odds for the LIV golfers at the 2023 PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka is the fans' favorite LIV golfer to win the PGA Championship in 2023. He tied for first place in the betting odds with Dustin Johnson, who won the LIV Golf Tulsa event last week. Both golfers are doing well in their series.

Cameron Smith finished second in the odds tally with 3000 points, followed by Joaquin Niemann with 5,000 points. Patrick Reed and Bryson Chambeau finished fourth.

Here are the odds for all LIV golfers competing in the 2023 PGA Championship:

Brooks Koepka: 2000

Dustin Johnson: 2000

Cameron Smith: 3000

Joaquin Niemann: 5000

Patrick Reed: 6500

Bryson DeChambeau: 6500

Talor Gooch: 8000

Paul Casey: 8000

Abraham Ancer: 8000

Mito Pereira: 10000

Phil Mickelson: 13000

Dean Burmester: 13000

Thomas Pieters: 15000

Harold Varner III: 15000

Anirban Lahiri: 15000

Brendan Steele: 25000

Martin Kaymer: 30000

Sihwan Kim: 50000

LIV players’ past performances at the PGA Championship

The majority of the LIV golfers competing in the 2023 PGA Championship have already played in the event. Harold Varner III competed in the event in 2020 and finished 29th. He had competed in all four majors but is yet to win any.

Brendan Steele finished 10th in the competition last year and will be hoping to improve on that this year. Cameron Smith, an Australian golfer, finished 13th in the tournament in 2022 and is expecting to win his second major this week.

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, finished second in the tournament in 2017. He had also competed in all four majors, winning one in 2018.

Thomas Pieters, a Belgian native who joined LIV Golf earlier this year, had a best finish of sixth place at the PGA Championship.

Last year, Mito Pereira finished third, while Abraham Ancer ended ninth in 2021. Dustin Johnson will compete this week in a bid to advance from his two-time second-place finish to the event's winner. Dean Burnmester finished in 59th position at the 2021 PGA Championship. Bryson DeChambeau settled for fourth in 2020, while Paul Casey finished second.

Talor Gooch, a two-time LIV golf champion, finished 20th last year and is in form these days.

Anirban Lahiri, who qualified for the tournament at the last moment, finished fifth at the 2015 PGA Championship, while Sihwan Kim will get his first taste of the action.

