How many times has Scottie Scheffler won the RBC Heritage?

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is gearing up to tee off in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. He is attempting to defend his title against top golfers such as seven-time PGA Tour winner Viktor Hovland and two-time major championship winner Justin Thomas.
Scheffler has won 13 events on the PGA Tour, including the 2024 Players Championship, the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. He is a two-time major championship winner who has lifted the Masters Tournament trophy twice but has yet to win the other three majors.
The American golfer won the RBC Heritage in 2024, which was his first and only time winning the tournament. He clinched the title with a total score of 19-under, three strokes ahead of Sahith Theegala, who was the runner-up.
In the final round of the tournament, Scheffler eagled the second hole and made two birdies on the fifth and 13th. He closed off with a bogey on the 18th and carded a 68 to win the competition. Scheffler won $3.6 million for his victory, while Theegala won $2.16 million.
Here’s a look at Scottie Scheffler’s scorecard from his 2024 RBC Heritage victory:
Round 4
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 5) - 3
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 3) - 5
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 3
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 5
RBC Heritage tee times for round 1 explored
Scottie Scheffler is scheduled to tee off in the first round of the RBC Heritage at 10:15 a.m. (ET), in the same pairing with Viktor Hovland.
Here’s a look at the tee times for the first round of the 2025 RBC Heritage:
Hole 1
- 8:00 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Bud Cauley
- 8:10 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Sami Valimaki
- 8:20 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Sam Stevens
- 8:30 a.m.: Max Homa, Denny McCarthy
- 8:40 a.m.: Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8:50 a.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Adam Hadwin
- 9:00 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Davis Thompson
- 9:10 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Akshay Bhatia
- 9:25 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Scott
- 9:35 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Eric Cole
- 9:45 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay
- 9:55 a.m.: Russell Henley, Tom Hoge
- 10:05 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10:15 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler
- 10:25 a.m.: Corey Conners, Justin Thomas
- 10:40 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth
- 10:50 a.m.: Lucas Glover, J.J. Spaun
- 11:00 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland
- 11:10 a.m.: Karl Vilips, Rickie Fowler
- 11:20 a.m.: Harris English, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11:30 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Ryo Hisatsune
- 11:40 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Gerard
- 11:55 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Nick Dunlap
- 12:05 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris
- 12:15 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:25 p.m.: Jason Day, Tony Finau
- 12:35 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Cameron Young
- 12:45 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:55 p.m.: Cam Davis, Max Greyserman
- 1:10 p.m.: Brian Harman, Byeong Hun An
- 1:20 p.m.: Austin Eckroat, Billy Horschel
- 1:30 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele
- 1:40 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala
- 1:50 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose
- 2:00 p.m.: Michael Kim, Andrew Novak
- 2:10 p.m.: Joe Highsmith, Maverick McNealy