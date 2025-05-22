How did Michael Block perform in Round 1 of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?

Michael Block is competing at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge this week. After his opening round on Thursday (May 22), he was placed T17 in the standings at the time of writing.
Block started his campaign at the Colonial Country Club on a good note. However, he did have a rocky start to Round 1. He posted a birdie on the very first hole (par-5 1st hole). However, he stumbled on the very next hole as he carded a bogey on the par-4 hole.
He soon recovered as he hit two back-to-back birdies on the 3rd and 4th holes. He completed his round on Thursday with two more sets of birdies and bogeys each. In total, the experienced American golfer recorded five birdies and three bogeys to score 2-under 68.
John Pak is currently leading the standings with a total score of 7-under. Michael Block still has three more rounds to cover up the deficit and come into contention at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week.
In Round 2 on Friday (May 23), Block will tee off with Frankie Capan III and Kevin Roy at 2:51 p.m. ET. The trio is part of Tee No. 10.
"When there’s no one around is when I hit my worst shots" - Michael Block
Although Michael Block has started well at the Charles Schwab Challenge, he struggled with his form at the PGA Championship last week. He couldn't make the cut at Quail Hollow.
The golfer recently revealed the possible reason behind his dismal at the second major of the season. The probable cause is rather surprising as Block believes it was the lack of crowds behind his missed cut. He told Golf.com,
"I love crowds. That’s kind of the funny part is I wish there was a huge crowd on every hole because that’s when I hit my shots. I really do. I always do. It’s the weirdest thing. When there’s no one around is when I hit my worst shots."
"That’s something that I need more in my life is a bigger crowd. I just need to play a little better so it could happen. I could only imagine what would have happened if I would have been playing really good (at the PGA)."
Block had made his 2025 season debut at the PGA Championship last week. Interestingly, in 2023, it was the same major tournament that brought him to attention. He had placed T15 in the leaderboard, the highest finish for a club professional in decades. His performance had earned him an automatic invitation to the 2024 edition of the coveted tournament, where he missed the cut.