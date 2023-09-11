How much did Charley Hull add to her $7,723,761 career earnings post her close call to victory at 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship?

Charley Hull has enjoyed massive success in both the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour.

The 27-year-old was honoured as the Rookie of the Year while also being the youngest competitor to participate in the Solheim Cup. She currently has 6 wins under her belt and multiple runner-up positions in Major championships.

Hull recently featured in the Kroger Queen City Championship, part of the LPGA Tour. The English golfer was on her way to her 7th professional win but lost to Minjee Lee in an exhilarating playoff.

The total prize pool of the competition was $1,750,000 where Lee took the winner's share of $300,000. Charley Hull was also generously awarded for her effort and took home an estimated $181,723 after securing 2nd place.

Although $181,723 is a decent amount, it's relatively small compared to Hull's massive career earnings of $723,761. The 27-year-old is a prominent golfer who consistently secures strong positions in tournaments.

The majority of her earnings came from her six professional wins and her T2 finish at the Chevron Championship and the US Women's Open.

Charley Hull has shifted her focus towards the upcoming Solheim Cup

Charley Hull pictured in action at the LPGA Tour

The prestigious Solheim Cup is the next headline event in women's golf and will be played out before the Ryder Cup.

Charley Hull safely secured her position in Team Europe through the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. This will be her sixth appearance at the event and she is poised to make a big impact.

Following her close call at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Hull has decided to shit her focus towards the Solheim Cup and plans to start training for it immediately.

"I'm looking forward to Solheim. I'm looking forward to doing some work next week with my coach and just getting into it again and closing out the season. But I'm looking forward to working hard this winter," Hull said in a post-match interview.

She also heaped praise on her captain Suzann Pettersen, saying:

"Suzann is gonna be a great captain. She's one of my favorite players ever to play the game, so it's pretty cool. Wish she was on the team."

With the Solheim Cup slated to start on September 22, Charley Hull finds herself with a little over a week to fine-tune her preparation for the event. She will aim to secure back-to-back victories for Team Europe.