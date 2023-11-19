How much did Ludvig Aberg win from the $8,400,000 purse at the RSM Classic?

Ludvig Aberg has won the RSM Classic in the Sea Island Seaside Course, Georgia to record his first-ever title victory on the PGA Tour. He defeated Mackenzie Hughes by a margin of four strokes.

For his blistering win, the 24-year-old Swedish golfer was rewarded with a $1,512,000 paycheck out of the $8,400,000 prize purse. Hughes, who finished solo second on the leaderboard, earned a paycheck of $915,600.

Ludvig Aberg shot 67-64-61-61 in the four rounds of the RSM Classic. In the final round on Sunday, he shot 10 birdies and a bogey.

Overall, across four days at the Sea Island Seaside Course, Aberg shot just two eagles, 26 birdies and one bogey.

Exploring the final payout of the RSM Classic

The field of the RSM Classic also included the 2023 Open Championship winner, Brian Harman. He finished T44 on the leaderboard and earned a paycheck of $24,238.67.

Last week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship winner Camilo Villegas finished T58 on the leaderboard and earned a paycheck of $18,816.

The last-placed golfer on the leaderboard, Kevin Kisner, earned $15,876 as on-course prize money.

Below is the final prize money payout of the RSM Classic:

WIN - Ludvig Aberg ($1,512,000)

2 - Mackenzie Hughes ($915,600)

T3 - Tyler Duncan ($495,600)

T3 - Eric Cole ($495,600)

T5 - Adam Svensson ($310,800)

T5 - Ben Kohles ($310,800)

T5 - Denny McCarthy ($310,800)

T8 - Taylor Montgomery ($228,900)

T8 - Ben Griffin ($228,900)

T8 - Austin Eckroat ($228,900)

T8 - Ryan Moore ($228,900)

T8 -Greyson Sigg ($228,900)

T13 - J.J. Spaun ($150,500)

T13 - Russell Henley ($150,500)

T13 - Charley Hoffman ($150,500)

T13 - Peter Kuest ($150,500)

T13 - Vince Whaley ($150,500)

T13 - Sam Ryder ($150,500)

T19 - Tano Goya ($107,100)

T19 - Kelly Kraft ($107,100)

T19 - Luke List ($107,100)

T19 - Adam Schenk ($107,100)

T23 - Jacob Solomon ($75,180)

T23 - Fred Biondi ($75,180)

T23 - Nick Hardy ($75,180)

T23 - Alex Noren ($75,180)

T23 - Kevin Tway ($75,180)

T28 - William McGirt ($53,917.50)

T28 - Brendon Todd ($53,917.50)

T28 - Stephan Jaeger ($53,917.50)

T28 - Chris Kirk ($53,917.50)

T28 - Harris English ($53,917.50)

T28 - Thomas Detry ($53,917.50)

T28 - Nicholas Lindheim ($53,917.50)

T28 - Matt NeSmith ($53,917.50)

T36 - Ricky Barnes ($42,630)

T36 - Will Gordon ($42,630)

T38 - Cameron Young ($35,700)

T38 - Akshay Bhatia ($35,700)

T38 - Matt Atkins ($35,700)

T38 - Scott Piercy ($35,700)

T38 - Brian Gay ($35,700)

T38 - Chesson Hadley ($35,700)

T44 - Patton Kizzire ($24,238.67)

T44 - Wesley Bryan ($24,238.67)

T44 - Corey Conners ($24,238.67)

T44 - Nico Echavarria ($24,238.67)

T44 - Alex Smalley ($24,238.67)

T44 - Russell Knox ($24,238.67)

T44 - Stewart Cink ($24,238.67)

T44 - Brian Harman ($24,238.67)

T44 - J.T. Poston ($24,238.67)

T53 - Matt Kuchar ($19,773.60)

T53 - Cody Gribble ($19,773.60)

T53 - Austin Smotherman ($19,773.60)

T53 - Tommy Gainey ($19,773.60)

T53 - Davis Thompson ($19,773.60)

T58 - Brandon Wu ($18,816)

T58 - Camilo Villegas ($18,816)

T58 - Ben Crane ($18,816)

T58 - Maverick McNealy ($18,816)

T58 - K.H. Lee ($18,816)

T58 - Cameron Champ ($18,816)

T64 - Robert Streb ($17,976)

T64 - Aaron Baddeley ($17,976)

T64 - Brent Grant ($17,976)

T64 - Justin Suh ($17,976)

T68 - Harry Higgs ($17,388)

T68 - Carl Yuan ($17,388)

T68 - Ben Carr ($17,388)

T71 - Si Woo Kim ($16,968)

T71 - Carson Young ($16,968)

T73 - Kramer Hickok ($16,632)

T73 - Andrew Novak ($16,632)

T75 - Curtis Thompson, ($16,296)

T75 - Satoshi Kodaira ($16,296)

77 - Cameron Percy ($16,044)

78 - Kevin Kisner ($15,876)

After the successful conclusion of the RSM Classic in Sea Island Seaside Course, Georgia, the PGA Tour will head to The Bahamas for their unofficial Tiger Woods-hosted event, the Hero World Challenge. The tournament will be played at the Albany Golf Club from November 30 to December 3, 2023.