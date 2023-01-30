How much did Max Homa win at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open? Total prize money payouts explored

Max Homa won the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday. The 32-year-old scored birdies on the third, fifth, and sixth holes to beat Keegan Bradley by two strokes. The golfer’s praise-worthy comeback saw him lift the trophy at Torrey Pines in California.
Homa secured his sixth PGA Tour victory. Keegan Bradley finished second and Collin Morikawa was third. Sam Ryder, who held the lead for the first three days, settled for a tied fourth-place finish. He was joined by Sahith Theegala and Im Sung-jae. Meanwhile, tournament favorite Jon Rahm was pushed back to a two-way tie for seventh place with Jason Day.
How much did Max Homa win at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open?
The PGA Tour pays well. Max Homa won the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open and bagged $1,566,000, 18 percent of the event’s $8.7 million prize purse. Runner-up Bradley earned $948,300, while third-placed Morikawa won $600,300.
Im Sung-jae, Theegala, and Ryder bagged $426,300 each to finish tied for fourth. Interestingly, Adam Long, who finished 73rd on the field, won $17,313 for his efforts.
Here are the complete prize money payouts for each player at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open:
- 1: Max Homa - $1,566,000
- 2: Keegan Bradley - $948,300
- 3: Collin Morikawa - $600,300
- T4: Sungjae Im - $461,100
- T4: Sahith Theegala - $461,100
- T4: Sam Ryder - $461,100
- T7: Jason Day - $282,750
- T7: Jon Rahm - $282,750
- T9: Hideki Matsuyama - $245,775
- T9: Tony Finau - $245,775
- T11: Taylor Moore - $210,975
- T11: Rickie Fowler - $210,975
- T13: Erik Barnes - $160,515
- T13: Xander Schauffele - $160,515
- T13: Jimmy Walker - $160,515
- T13: Joseph Bramlett - $160,515
- T13: Sam Stevens - $160,515
- T18: Justin Rose - $128,325
- T18: Kevin Tway - $128,325
- T20: Peter Malnati - $98,919
- T20: Justin Suh - $98,919
- T20: Adam Schenk - $98,919
- T20: Brendan Steele - $98,919
- T20: S.H. Kim - $98,919
- T25: Brent Grant - $66,845
- T25: Luke List - $66,845
- T25: Justin Thomas - $66,845
- T25: Si Woo Kim - $66,845
- T25: Jhonattan Vegas - $66,845
- T25: Callum Tarren - $66,845
- T31: Ben Griffin - $50,895
- T31: Augusto Nunez - $50,895
- T31: Maverick McNealy - $50,895
- T31: Trey Mullinax - $50,895
- T31: Scott Piercy - $50,895
- T31: Taylor Montgomery - $50,895
- T37: Wyndham Clark - $37,845
- T37: Dylan Frittelli - $37,845
- T37: Michael Thompson - $37,845
- T37: Alex Smalley - $37,845
- T37: Dean Burmester - $37,845
- T37: Thomas Detry - $37,845
- T37: Lanto Griffin - $37,845
- T44: Nick Hardy - $25,578
- T44: Seung Yul Noh - $25,578
- T44: Emiliano Grillo - $25,578
- T44: Harry Higgs - $25,578
- T44: Vincent Norrman - $25,578
- T44: Adam Hadwin - $25,578
- T44: Michael Kim - $25,578
- T44: Kevin Yu - $25,578
- 52: Aaron Rai - $21,315
- T53: Austin Cook - $20,296
- T53: Stephan Jaeger - $20,296
- T53: Satoshi Kodaira - $20,296
- T53: Tano Goya - $20,296
- T53: Trevor Werbylo - $20,296
- T53: Cameron Champ - $20,296
- T53: Garrick Higgo - $20,296
- T60: Kevin Streelman - $19,488
- T60: Taylor Pendrith - $19,488
- T62: Byeong-Hun An - $18,879
- T62: Gary Woodland - $18,879
- T62: Paul Haley II - $18,879
- T62: Zecheng Dou - $18,879
- T62: Ryan Palmer - $18,879
- T67: Robby Shelton - $18,270
- T67: Taiga Semikawa - $18,270
- T69: Andrew Novak - $17,835
- T69: Scott Harrington - $17,835
- T69: Davis Thompson - $17,835
- 72: Scott Brown - $17,487
- 73: Adam Long - $17,313