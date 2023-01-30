How much did Max Homa win at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open? Total prize money payouts explored

Max Homa won the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday. The 32-year-old scored birdies on the third, fifth, and sixth holes to beat Keegan Bradley by two strokes. The golfer’s praise-worthy comeback saw him lift the trophy at Torrey Pines in California.

Homa secured his sixth PGA Tour victory. Keegan Bradley finished second and Collin Morikawa was third. Sam Ryder, who held the lead for the first three days, settled for a tied fourth-place finish. He was joined by Sahith Theegala and Im Sung-jae. Meanwhile, tournament favorite Jon Rahm was pushed back to a two-way tie for seventh place with Jason Day.

How much did Max Homa win at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open?

The PGA Tour pays well. Max Homa won the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open and bagged $1,566,000, 18 percent of the event’s $8.7 million prize purse. Runner-up Bradley earned $948,300, while third-placed Morikawa won $600,300.

Im Sung-jae, Theegala, and Ryder bagged $426,300 each to finish tied for fourth. Interestingly, Adam Long, who finished 73rd on the field, won $17,313 for his efforts.

Here are the complete prize money payouts for each player at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open:

1: Max Homa - $1,566,000

2: Keegan Bradley - $948,300

3: Collin Morikawa - $600,300

T4: Sungjae Im - $461,100

T4: Sahith Theegala - $461,100

T4: Sam Ryder - $461,100

T7: Jason Day - $282,750

T7: Jon Rahm - $282,750

T9: Hideki Matsuyama - $245,775

T9: Tony Finau - $245,775

T11: Taylor Moore - $210,975

T11: Rickie Fowler - $210,975

T13: Erik Barnes - $160,515

T13: Xander Schauffele - $160,515

T13: Jimmy Walker - $160,515

T13: Joseph Bramlett - $160,515

T13: Sam Stevens - $160,515

T18: Justin Rose - $128,325

T18: Kevin Tway - $128,325

T20: Peter Malnati - $98,919

T20: Justin Suh - $98,919

T20: Adam Schenk - $98,919

T20: Brendan Steele - $98,919

T20: S.H. Kim - $98,919

T25: Brent Grant - $66,845

T25: Luke List - $66,845

T25: Justin Thomas - $66,845

T25: Si Woo Kim - $66,845

T25: Jhonattan Vegas - $66,845

T25: Callum Tarren - $66,845

T31: Ben Griffin - $50,895

T31: Augusto Nunez - $50,895

T31: Maverick McNealy - $50,895

T31: Trey Mullinax - $50,895

T31: Scott Piercy - $50,895

T31: Taylor Montgomery - $50,895

T37: Wyndham Clark - $37,845

T37: Dylan Frittelli - $37,845

T37: Michael Thompson - $37,845

T37: Alex Smalley - $37,845

T37: Dean Burmester - $37,845

T37: Thomas Detry - $37,845

T37: Lanto Griffin - $37,845

T44: Nick Hardy - $25,578

T44: Seung Yul Noh - $25,578

T44: Emiliano Grillo - $25,578

T44: Harry Higgs - $25,578

T44: Vincent Norrman - $25,578

T44: Adam Hadwin - $25,578

T44: Michael Kim - $25,578

T44: Kevin Yu - $25,578

52: Aaron Rai - $21,315

T53: Austin Cook - $20,296

T53: Stephan Jaeger - $20,296

T53: Satoshi Kodaira - $20,296

T53: Tano Goya - $20,296

T53: Trevor Werbylo - $20,296

T53: Cameron Champ - $20,296

T53: Garrick Higgo - $20,296

T60: Kevin Streelman - $19,488

T60: Taylor Pendrith - $19,488

T62: Byeong-Hun An - $18,879

T62: Gary Woodland - $18,879

T62: Paul Haley II - $18,879

T62: Zecheng Dou - $18,879

T62: Ryan Palmer - $18,879

T67: Robby Shelton - $18,270

T67: Taiga Semikawa - $18,270

T69: Andrew Novak - $17,835

T69: Scott Harrington - $17,835

T69: Davis Thompson - $17,835

72: Scott Brown - $17,487

73: Adam Long - $17,313

