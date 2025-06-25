How much money has Keegan Bradley earned in the 2025 season? US Ryder Cup captain's earnings explored

Keegan Bradley has earned a total of $7,043,795 in prize money during the 2025 PGA Tour season as of the completion of the Travelers Championship. He has competed in 15 events, recording one victory, five top-10 finishes, and nine top-25 finishes. Bradley has made the cut in 14 of 15 tournaments, with just one missed cut and no withdrawals. He currently ranks 8th in the FedExCup standings with 1,702 points.

Bradley’s 2025 campaign began with a T15 finish at The Sentry, earning him $292,000.00. He followed that with a T6 result at the Sony Open in Hawaii, collecting $283,837.50. At the Farmers Insurance Open, he tied for 15th and earned $132,731.67. A T65 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am brought in $36,000.00, and a T34 at The Genesis Invitational added $109,000.00 to his total.

He finished T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, earning $800,000.00, and finished T20 at THE PLAYERS Championship, bringing in $240,250.00. A T47 at the Valero Texas Open resulted in $26,809.00. Bradley missed the cut at the Masters Tournament, recording no earnings there.

He returned with a T18 finish at the RBC Heritage, earning $226,055.56, and placed T30 at the Truist Championship, earning $125,375.00. At the PGA Championship, he tied for eighth, taking home $454,781.11, followed by a T7 at the Memorial Tournament, worth $603,200.00. He finished T33 at the U.S. Open, earning $113,755.00.

Bradley’s biggest payday came from his win at the Travelers Championship, where he earned $3,600,000.00.

Keegan Bradley’s off-course earnings

Keegan Bradley’s overall net worth extends well beyond his PGA Tour prize money. Over the years, he has signed endorsement agreements with several major companies, including Nike’s Jordan Brand, Srixon, Titleist, TravisMathew, Tommy Hilfiger, Flag & Anthem, Rolex, and Service Credit Union. These partnerships are believed to contribute several million dollars each year to his total income.

Outside of golf, Bradley has made strategic financial decisions that have helped grow his wealth. In 2012, he purchased a home in Florida for approximately $2 million and later sold it in 2015 at a profit, showing a strong sense for the real estate market. More recently, in 2023, he expanded his property holdings with the purchase of a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Keegan Bradley's earnings have remained consistently strong over the years. In 2024 alone, he earned around $6.36 million through official PGA Tour events. In addition, he collected $660,000 from the Tour Championship and another $225,000 from various other competitions.

