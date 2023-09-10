How much did Vincent Norrman win from the €3,000,000 purse? Total winnings explored 

Vincent Norrman came out on top at the 2023 Irish Open, winning the trophy with a score of -14. The competition was intense, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Min Woo Lee and Billy Horschel in the mix, but Norman took the sole lead late into the game and held onto it till the very end.
Held at the K Club in Dublin, the Irish Open concluded another event on the DP World Tour. Norman took a shock win over Hurly Long as Rory McIlroy stumbled to finish T16. The prize purse for the Irish Open was €3,000,000 or $6 million. Of that, Vincent Norrman will take away $1,020,000.
Vincent Norrman was able to overcome a six stroke deficit to claim the win at the Irish Open. His final round ended with a score of 65, during which he hit six birdies in an eight hole stretch. He took the lead of the tournament and no one could catch up with him, though Hurly Long came within winning distance.
Vincent Norrman was elated to pick up his second pro win at the Irish Open in the same year as his win at the Barbasol Championship. With this win he has now broken into the top 100 golfers in the world.
"It means everything," Normann said via SkySports. "Obviously such a cool event to play. The fans have been incredible. I've really had a fun week. It's a long wait [as later starters finished] but yeah, super happy."
Following is the leaderboard for the 2023 Irish Open, with Vincent Norrman taking the win.
- 1V. Norman
- 2H. Long
- T3R. Fox
- T3G. Forrest
- T3S. Lowry
- T3T. Lawrence
- T7M.W. Lee
- T7C. Syme
- T7S. Sharma
- T7N. Bachem
- T7R. Hoshino
- T12J. Smith
- T12D. Hillier
- T12J. Luiten
- T12M. Schneider
- T16G. Migliozzi
- T16R. McIlroy
- T16J. Brun
- T16P. Waring
- T16M. Siem
- T16E. van Rooyen
- T16K. Johannessen
- T23R. Langasque
- T23T. Detry
- T23A. Meronk
- T23C. Hill
- T23R. Fisher
- T23M. Lindberg
- T23D. Law
- T23M. Southgate
- T23N. Elvira
- T23S. Valimaki
- T33G. Wiebe
- T33A. Del Rey
- T33J. Campillo
- T33M. Power
- T33J. Parry
- T33K. Aphibarnrat
- T39A. Rai
- T39N. von Dellingshausen
- T39J. Guerrier
- T39B. Easton
- T39P. Larrazábal
- T39T. McKibbin
- T45B. Horschel
- T45A. Otaegui
- T45S. Jamieson
- T45N. Moller
- T45J. Morrison
- T45T. Olesen
- T45Y. Paul
- T45L. Donald
- T45J. Dantorp
- T54T. Pulkkanen
- T54H. Du Plessis
- T54R. Mansell
- T54J. Scrivener
- T54A. Fitzpatrick
- T54E. Ferguson
- T54S. Söderberg
- T61J. Wang
- T61M. Wallace
- T61A. Wu
- T61K. Higa
- T61R. Ramsay
- T61L. de Jager
- T61C. Shinkwin
- T61G. Green
- T61D. HuizingT70M. Helligkilde
- T70F. Zanotti
- T72M. Baldwin
- T72A. Cockerill
- T72S. Kjeldsen
- T72C. Purcell
- T72F. Schott
- T72T. Clements
- T72A. Wilson
- T79P. Harrington
- T79M. Schmid
- T81M. Pavon
- T81C. Hanna
- T83D. Brown
- T83S. Forsström
- T85M. Lorenzo-Vera
- T85Z. Lombard
- 87S. Gallacher
- T88P. Figueiredo
- T88T. Hoge
- 90S. Tarrío