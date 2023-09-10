How much did Vincent Norrman win from the €3,000,000 purse? Total winnings explored 

Vincent Norrman came out on top at the 2023 Irish Open, winning the trophy with a score of -14. The competition was intense, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Min Woo Lee and Billy Horschel in the mix, but Norman took the sole lead late into the game and held onto it till the very end.

Held at the K Club in Dublin, the Irish Open concluded another event on the DP World Tour. Norman took a shock win over Hurly Long as Rory McIlroy stumbled to finish T16. The prize purse for the Irish Open was €3,000,000 or $6 million. Of that, Vincent Norrman will take away $1,020,000.

Expand Tweet

Vincent Norrman was able to overcome a six stroke deficit to claim the win at the Irish Open. His final round ended with a score of 65, during which he hit six birdies in an eight hole stretch. He took the lead of the tournament and no one could catch up with him, though Hurly Long came within winning distance.

Here is the Irish Open Leaderboard as Vincent Norrman claims victory

Vincent Norrman was elated to pick up his second pro win at the Irish Open in the same year as his win at the Barbasol Championship. With this win he has now broken into the top 100 golfers in the world.

"It means everything," Normann said via SkySports. "Obviously such a cool event to play. The fans have been incredible. I've really had a fun week. It's a long wait [as later starters finished] but yeah, super happy."

Following is the leaderboard for the 2023 Irish Open, with Vincent Norrman taking the win.

1V. Norman

2H. Long

T3R. Fox

T3G. Forrest

T3S. Lowry

T3T. Lawrence

T7M.W. Lee

T7C. Syme

T7S. Sharma

T7N. Bachem

T7R. Hoshino

T12J. Smith

T12D. Hillier

T12J. Luiten

T12M. Schneider

T16G. Migliozzi

T16R. McIlroy

T16J. Brun

T16P. Waring

T16M. Siem

T16E. van Rooyen

T16K. Johannessen

T23R. Langasque

T23T. Detry

T23A. Meronk

T23C. Hill

T23R. Fisher

T23M. Lindberg

T23D. Law

T23M. Southgate

T23N. Elvira

T23S. Valimaki

T33G. Wiebe

T33A. Del Rey

T33J. Campillo

T33M. Power

T33J. Parry

T33K. Aphibarnrat

T39A. Rai

T39N. von Dellingshausen

T39J. Guerrier

T39B. Easton

T39P. Larrazábal

T39T. McKibbin

T45B. Horschel

T45A. Otaegui

T45S. Jamieson

T45N. Moller

T45J. Morrison

T45T. Olesen

T45Y. Paul

T45L. Donald

T45J. Dantorp

T54T. Pulkkanen

T54H. Du Plessis

T54R. Mansell

T54J. Scrivener

T54A. Fitzpatrick

T54E. Ferguson

T54S. Söderberg

T61J. Wang

T61M. Wallace

T61A. Wu

T61K. Higa

T61R. Ramsay

T61L. de Jager

T61C. Shinkwin

T61G. Green

T61D. HuizingT70M. Helligkilde

T70F. Zanotti

T72M. Baldwin

T72A. Cockerill

T72S. Kjeldsen

T72C. Purcell

T72F. Schott

T72T. Clements

T72A. Wilson

T79P. Harrington

T79M. Schmid

T81M. Pavon

T81C. Hanna

T83D. Brown

T83S. Forsström

T85M. Lorenzo-Vera

T85Z. Lombard

87S. Gallacher

T88P. Figueiredo

T88T. Hoge

90S. Tarrío