How much will the Tour Championship winner win from the $75,000,000 purse?

The Tour Championship is nearing its end, with Viktor Hovland leading the table against the solo second Collin Morikawa by a margin of six strokes. If the Norwegian manages to get his hand on the FedEx Cup title, he will bag some other exciting rewards as well.

The winner of the final PGA Tour post-season playoff event will receive a whopping $18 million paycheck, out of the $75,000,000 prize pool, and the prestigious FedEx Cup. He will get entry to all the signature events and all the four majors of the 2023-24 season. He will also receive five years exemption on the Tour.

Following is the prize money breakdown for the Tour Championship:

1 - $18 million

2 - $6.5 million

3 - $5 million

4 - $4 million

5 - $3 million

6 - $2.5 million

7 - $2 million

8 - $1.5 million

9 - $1.25 million

10 - $1 million

11 - $950,000

12 - $900,000

13 - $850,000

14 - $800,000

15 - $760,000

16 - $720,000

17 - $700,000

18 - $680,000

19 - $660,000

20 - $640,000

21 - $620,000

22 - $600,000

23 - $580,000

24 - $565,000

25 - $550,000

26 - $540,000

27 - $530,000

28 - $520,000

29 - $510,000

30 - $500,000

As of this writing, the play at the East Lake Golf Course was forced to be stopped due to inclement weather conditions. However, as per the new update from the PGA Tour Communications, the play will resume at 03:50 ET.

Expand Tweet

Exploring past winners of the Tour Championship

The tournament was first played in 1987 with only the top-30 players on the money-earner list qualifying for it. Later on, in 2007, it was moved to become one of the four tournaments in the FedEx Cup playoffs (now three).

In 2019, the Tour Championship was introduced with a new handicap format. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup rankings, after the BMW Championship, are given strokes advantage. The top-ranked golfer gets 10-under, the second-ranked gets 8-under, the third-ranked gets 7-under advantage, and so on.

Rory McIlroy with the FedEx Cup trophy after winning the 2022 Tour Championship (via Getty Images)

The most successful player in this tournament's history is Rory McIlroy. He has won the event three times (2016, 2019 and 2022). Meanwhile, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are tied for the second-most successful players with two wins each.

Following are the last 10 winners of the Tour Championship:

2022 - Rory McIlroy

2021 - Patrick Cantlay

2020 - Dustin Johnson

2019 - Rory McIlroy

2018 - Tiger Woods

2017 - Xander Schauffele

2016 - Rory McIlroy

2015 - Jordan Spieth

2014 - Billy Horschel

2013 - Henrik Stenson

The winner of the Tour Championship also receives the famous Calamity Jane putter, which is a replica of Bobby Jones' original putter.