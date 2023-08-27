How much will the Tour Championship winner win from the $75,000,000 purse?

The Tour Championship is nearing its end, with Viktor Hovland leading the table against the solo second Collin Morikawa by a margin of six strokes. If the Norwegian manages to get his hand on the FedEx Cup title, he will bag some other exciting rewards as well.
The winner of the final PGA Tour post-season playoff event will receive a whopping $18 million paycheck, out of the $75,000,000 prize pool, and the prestigious FedEx Cup. He will get entry to all the signature events and all the four majors of the 2023-24 season. He will also receive five years exemption on the Tour.
Following is the prize money breakdown for the Tour Championship:
- 1 - $18 million
- 2 - $6.5 million
- 3 - $5 million
- 4 - $4 million
- 5 - $3 million
- 6 - $2.5 million
- 7 - $2 million
- 8 - $1.5 million
- 9 - $1.25 million
- 10 - $1 million
- 11 - $950,000
- 12 - $900,000
- 13 - $850,000
- 14 - $800,000
- 15 - $760,000
- 16 - $720,000
- 17 - $700,000
- 18 - $680,000
- 19 - $660,000
- 20 - $640,000
- 21 - $620,000
- 22 - $600,000
- 23 - $580,000
- 24 - $565,000
- 25 - $550,000
- 26 - $540,000
- 27 - $530,000
- 28 - $520,000
- 29 - $510,000
- 30 - $500,000
As of this writing, the play at the East Lake Golf Course was forced to be stopped due to inclement weather conditions. However, as per the new update from the PGA Tour Communications, the play will resume at 03:50 ET.
Exploring past winners of the Tour Championship
The tournament was first played in 1987 with only the top-30 players on the money-earner list qualifying for it. Later on, in 2007, it was moved to become one of the four tournaments in the FedEx Cup playoffs (now three).
In 2019, the Tour Championship was introduced with a new handicap format. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup rankings, after the BMW Championship, are given strokes advantage. The top-ranked golfer gets 10-under, the second-ranked gets 8-under, the third-ranked gets 7-under advantage, and so on.
The most successful player in this tournament's history is Rory McIlroy. He has won the event three times (2016, 2019 and 2022). Meanwhile, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are tied for the second-most successful players with two wins each.
Following are the last 10 winners of the Tour Championship:
- 2022 - Rory McIlroy
- 2021 - Patrick Cantlay
- 2020 - Dustin Johnson
- 2019 - Rory McIlroy
- 2018 - Tiger Woods
- 2017 - Xander Schauffele
- 2016 - Rory McIlroy
- 2015 - Jordan Spieth
- 2014 - Billy Horschel
- 2013 - Henrik Stenson
The winner of the Tour Championship also receives the famous Calamity Jane putter, which is a replica of Bobby Jones' original putter.