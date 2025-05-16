  • home icon
How did Rickie Fowler do in the PGA Championship 2025, Round 1? Performance explored

By Ira Deokule
Modified May 16, 2025 01:50 GMT
2025 PGA Championship - Round One
Rickie Fowler at the 2025 PGA Championship (Source: Getty)

Rickie Fowler has been struggling with his form for quite some time. In the ten starts that he made this year, he didn't make the top ten in any of them.

This week, he had an underwhelming start to his campaign at the PGA Championship. In his opening round on Thursday (May 15), he hit consecutive bogeys on the 12th and 13th holes. Fowler made a quick recovery by posting a birdie on the par-5 15th hole.

Apart from a bogey on the par-4 2nd hole, the US golfer recorded even pars throughout the rest of the round. In total, Fowler carded one birdie and three bogeys to score 73 on the 71-par course.

He is currently placed T73 after the culmination of Round 1 with a total score of 2-over. Johnattan Vegas is currently leading the standings with a margin of two strokes. His total score is 7-under.

Rickie Fowler will tee off at 1:03 pm ET in Round 2 on Friday, May 16. He is paired with Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry. The trio is part of Tee no. 1.

The 36-year-old was paired with Koepka and Lowry in the opening round as well. The golfers were a part of Tee no. 10 on Thursday, May 15.

Exploring Rickie Fowler's performances at the PGA Championship through the years

Rickie Fowler at the 2025 PGA Championship - First Round (Source: Imagn)
Rickie Fowler at the 2025 PGA Championship - First Round (Source: Imagn)

Rickie Fowler is yet to win a PGA Championship in his career. The closest he came to lifting the Wanamaker Trophy was when he finished T3 in 2014 behind winner Rory McIlroy and runners-up Phil Mickelson.

Fowler competed at the PGA Championship for the first time in 2010 at the age of 21. He had finished T58. The US golfer has participated in every single edition of the Major Championship since then. He has made a top-ten finish thrice and a top-25 finish six times.

Here's taking a look at his performances at the PGA Championship over the years:

(best performance marked in bold)

  • 2010: T58
  • 2011: T51
  • 2012: CUT
  • 2013: T19
  • 2014: T3
  • 2015: T30
  • 2016: T33
  • 2017: T5
  • 2018: T12
  • 2019: T36
  • 2020: CUT
  • 2021: T8
  • 2022: T23
  • 2023: CUT
  • 2024: T63

Before heading to the PGA Championship this week, Fowler had last competed at the Truist Championship the week prior in Philadelphia. He had finished T15 with a total score of 8-under. Sepp Straka took home the unique cricket bat trophy last week with a total score of 16-under.

