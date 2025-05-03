How did Scottie Scheffler perform in Round 2 of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025?

Scottie Scheffler is currently leading the standings after Round 2 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He finished his delayed second round on Saturday, May 3 with a total score of 18-under.
The World No. 1 put up a spectacular performance in Round 2 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He registered a clean scorecard once again to extend his lead.
Scheffler had been hitting even pars till par-5 18th hole, where he shot an eagle. He kept up the momentum with two consecutive birdies at the 1st and 2nd. After two more even pars, the ace golfer hit three back-to-back birdies at the 5th, 6th, and 7th. He finished his round with another birdie on the 9th hole.
In total, Scottie Scheffler posted one eagle and six birdies to close the day at 8-under 63. Sam Stevens is in second place at the moment. The margin between the two is a massive six strokes.
Round 2 of the tournament was orginally scheduled to take place on Friday (May 2), but was suspended due to lightning in the area.
How did Scottie Scheffler perform in Round 1 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?
Scottie Scheffler started his campaign at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on a high note. He hit four consecutive birdies on the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th holes.
Scheffler shot another birdie at the 8th, followed with a spectacular eagle on the par-5 9th hole. He recorded three more birdies in the first round to close the day at 10-under 61. In total, he carded one eagle and eight birdies to post a clean scorecard in Round 1.
Scottie Scheffler is yet to win a tournament this season on the PGA Tour. He had joined the competitive season late after a freak hand injury in December last year. He has made eight starts so far this year and finished in top-ten in five events.
If the 28-year-old keeps up his performance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson through two more rounds, he will be the favorite to win his first PGA Tour title this season at TPC Craig Ranch.
The victory would be even more special as the event is being held in his home state of Texas. The Dallas resident had skipped the tournament last year following the birth of his son, Bennett.