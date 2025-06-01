How did Scottie Scheffler perform in Round 3 of the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is competing in the ongoing Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. He had a spectacular third round, scoring 4-under and moving three spots up the leaderboard. He currently holds the solo lead in the competition.

Last year, Scheffler won the 2024 Memorial Tournament with a total score of 8-under 280 across 72 holes. He was one stroke ahead of Collin Morikawa, who was in second place. This year, he is attempting to defend his title and has been doing a great job at it so far.

On Moving Day at Muirfield Village, the Ridgewood-born golfer opened with even par on all holes on the front nine. On the back nine, he maintained the even par streak until holes 14 and 15, where he landed his first birdies of the day.

Trending

Scottie Scheffler closed his third day by shooting two more consecutive birdies on the 17th and 18th, making it a bogey-free round. He scored 4-under 68, bringing his overall total to 8-under 208, placing him in first place.

Here’s a look at the 28-year-old golfer’s scorecard from round three of the Memorial Tournament:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 5

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

“Could’ve gotten a little bit more”: Scottie Scheffler speaks on his third round at the Memorial Tournament

Scottie Scheffler on Moving Day at the 2025 Memorial Day Tournament - Image Source: Imagn

In his post-round interview, Scottie Scheffler was asked to express how he felt about making par on his first 13 holes, and he revealed that he felt good about it. The 28-year-old also added that although even par at Muirfield Village was good, he felt he could’ve done just a little bit better.

“I thought I was doing pretty good. Around this golf course even par, I think, today would have been a pretty solid score. Like I said, I felt like I could have gotten a little bit more out of the round, but I felt like I was playing nice and just a couple lips here and there would have changed the score a little bit, but overall, I felt like I was doing good stuff.”

Despite Scottie Scheffler’s position at the top of the leaderboard, he expressed some level of uncertainty about maintaining it going into the final round. He stated that due to the course’s challenging nature, “no lead is safe.”

Scheffler further revealed that he’ll do his best to "chase down" Ben Griffin, who is currently in second position, one stroke behind him. However, he won’t change his mindset, but will focus on hitting as many good shots as he can in the final round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More