How to watch the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational? TV and streaming coverage explored

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational will be played at its traditional home - Bay Hill Club and Lodge. The tournament will be held from March 6-9, 2025.

Ad

The event will be broadcast live on TV on Golf Channel and NBC. It will also be streamed live on the NBC Sports App, PGA Tour Live, and Peacock.

The PGA Tour has employed new broadcast strategies for the upcoming Invitational. As a part of its fan-forward initiative, viewers will see fewer ads. Instead of commercials, the broadcast will feature live golf focusing on player-caddie conversations. Enhanced graphics will also be brought in.

Ad

Trending

How to watch the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Television / Streaming schedule:

(please note all times are in ET)

Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (GOLF Channel, NBC Sports App)

Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (GOLF Channel, NBC Sports App), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

A special program, 'Live: On the Range from the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by ReliaQuest' will be conducted on Wednesday from 11:30 am to 1 pm ET.

Ad

It will be broadcast on PGA Tour YouTube, Golf Channel, and FAST Network. PGA Tour stars competing at the Invitational will speak about their game at Bay Hill in this special program.

PGA Tour Live is exclusively available on ESPN+. It will also broadcast the Invitational.

PGA Tour Live schedule:

(please note all times are in ET)

-- Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main feed/Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Main feed/Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Main feed/Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Main feed/Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee group/Featured group: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Featured groups/Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Featured groups/Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Featured groups/Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured groups/Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Featured groups/Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Featured groups/Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Featured groups/Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m. Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

Ad

The main feed will cover all interesting actions from the course. The Marquee group will show every shot from every player included in it. Featured group coverage will show two concurrent featured groups. Featured holes will cover par-3s and significant moments in the tournament.

The tournament will also be aired on the PGA Tour Radio on Sirius XM and will be free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.

Radio schedule:

(please note all times are in ET)

Ad

Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Marquee groups

9:45 a.m: Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg (No. 1 tee)

Featured groups

9:55 a.m: Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland (No. 1 tee)

Then fall back to 1:00 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry (No. 1 tee)

10:05 a.m: Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley (No. 1 tee)

Featured holes

Nos. 2 (par 3), 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

Who will be playing at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Scottie Scheffler at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational will be headlined by defending champion Scottie Scheffler and World No. 3 Xander Schauffele, who will finally return to competition after a rib injury. The former had won the title in 2022 as well.

The duo will be joined by numerous top golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia, Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas. The Invitational will be the fourth Signature event of the season and has naturally drawn a star-studded field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback